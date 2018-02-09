HOT

GoLocal LIVE’s One Year Anniversary

We are very excited to celebrate our first anniversary of the innovate, broadcast media platform — GoLocal LIVE.

We would like to take a minute to thank our viewers, guests, and supporters for all helping to create a unique way to story tell.

GoLocal LIVE celebrates its 1st Anniversary on Thursday, February 8.

We are proud to have broken news, tapped the expertise of some of the world’s leading experts, helped non-profits raise awareness, and entertain.

When first concepted, many told us that it would be impossible to do six to eight live interviews a day. They said there is not enough content, they diminished the idea and said we would never be able to do it -- no one can do it.

We will be the first to admit that broadcast in an on-street studio in downtown Providence across from a construction site is not always easy.

Moreover, when you do something that no one has ever done before there is no manual to reference.

But, thanks to an amazing team at GoLocal, we have been able to connect Rhode Island with reports from Paris just after a terror attack, tap the former Prime Minister of Ireland on the impact of Brexit on his country, and allow candidates for office to announce their candidacy. ALL LIVE.

Believe us, no day is dull. Last Friday, a puppy from the Puppy Bowl, former Patriot Jarvis Green talking business and sports, and the band with the hottest viral video in-studio performing…oh, yea the minister called President Trump’s Pastor — all in-studio.

Just another day.

In addition, we get to work with some of the best companies in Rhode Island — our sponsors. Smart companies who want to get their message out and want to support innovation. They want to be part of the content, not an interruption.

While much in local media is bleak and the worry about the future of local journalism, we are excited about the future. Stay tuned. Next week we will have penguins in-studio, and over the next few weeks, we will be announcing a new programming and a wildly exciting expansion.

Thank you to everyone for being a part of LIVE. We have just got started.