Tim O’Shea

The definition of a class act. Bryant University men’s basketball head coach O’Shea will retire at the end of the current 2017-18 season.

"I’m really happy I was able to do something I love for 34 years and it has been great. This was my decision which I’m really happy about, and my daughters in college which was a milestone for me so I’m really happy. I'm looking forward to doing other things that I've wanted to do," O'Shea told GoLocalProv on Sunday.

O’Shea is currently in the midst of his tenth season at Bryant after taking over the program in April of 2008.

The Bulldogs are currently 3-24 overall and 2-12 in conference, with four games left.But, this year’s record tells you very little about his success as a player at Boston College, Assistant Coach for a number of program, head coach and Ohio University and Bryant, and how he helped your men over his 30-year career.

"I mean, look, if we were undefeated and nationally ranked, I'd probably feel great, the hardest thing for me is dealing with losing. But, I’ve been thinking about this for awhile so it is not just a knee-jerk reaction, it's not just because of this season. I just feel like I had a good run, 10 years is a long time, I just got to a point where I feel like this is not what I want to do anymore, I want to do some other things," O'Shea said.

Bryant will miss O’Shea. We all look forward to his next challenge.