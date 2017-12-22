NOT

Providence School Department

The father of a 6th-grade student at Nathan Bishop in Providence -- who is in a wheelchair and has cerebral palsy -- contacted GoLocalProv on Monday afternoon to blast the bus company and school department, after he said he was called by the bus to pick his son up along the route, after the wheelchair lift broke -- for the second time in one day.

"There's just no contingency plans for these kids. It's not acceptable," said Randy Lutz. "Meanwhile the [bus] door's open, it's 30 degrees out, and you've got these kids stranded on a bus. To be exposed to the cold for you and I is one thing, but for these kids who have underlying issues -- you're putting kids lives in jeopardy."

Lutz, who lives in Washington Park, said he was called mid-afternoon to come pick up his son on North Main Street, when the wheelchair lift broke again, after it had malfunctioned on the morning route.

"I had to go find the school bus -- he's on a wheelchair bus -- and I find him and lift him in his wheelchair through the exit, because the lift is stuck down on the bus," said Lutz. "These things happen, but the same thing happened in the afternoon after it just happened this morning?"

"So that big door on the back is open, it's 30 degrees or less out, and kids sitting there -- my son has cerebral palsy, and is susceptible to something like pneumonia, and they're putting these kids on extreme risk on the way home," said Lutz, who said it took him approximately an hour to get to the bus. "And on top of that, they don't seem to have much concern. When I got there at 4:20 to pick him up, there was no mechanic there. I'd gone to Warwick and back and get there before any assistance from levels."