Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 15, 2017

Every Friday, GoLocalProv breaks down who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island politics, business, and sports.

Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."

Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.

Prev Next HOT Judge Frank Caprio He might be "Providence's Judge," but it's clear Judge Frank Caprio has worldwide appeal -- and the networks appear to agree.

On Tuesday, GoLocalProv.com reported that Judge Caprio's "Caught in Providence" is being picked up -- nationally -- by Fox Television in 2018.

But perhaps it's social media that made him the real star - the affable Caprio appeared on GoLocal LIVE with GoLocal's Kate Nagle to mention his shows have been seen over a billion times, including online. Television might have been the catapult, but Caprio's audience is now catching his unique judicial abilities online.

Prev Next HOT Paolino and Gilbane Say what you will, but Paolino Properties and Gilbane Construction have vision.

In a rendering obtained exclusively by GoLocal, the two powerhouse presented their proposal to Hasbro -- for a new headquarters on the grounds of the vacant Superman Building, which has remained vacant since its last tenant -- Bank of America -- departed. While it is just a proposal -- and the gnashing of teeth by preservationists could be heard from Glocester to Galilee -- the fact of the matter is that despite a number of attempts from the current ownership of the Superman Building to obtain gaudy state subsidies to rehabilitate the structure into "mixed-use" i.e primarily apartments -- the "iconic" structure remains a darkened blight on the Providence skyline. And it might be time to consider some serious development possibilities.

Prev Next HOT Black Women in Alabama It was supposed to be Roy Moore's race to lose, but voters -- and Black women in particular -- turned the tide back against white, female voters in support of Moore, to ensure a Doug Jones victory. As HuffPo reported:



Increased turnout among black voters ― particularly black women ― fueled Democrat Doug Jones’ stunning victory in Alabama’s Senate special election on Tuesday, demonstrating how crucial they are to the party’s base.

According to exit polls, an astounding 98 percent of black women who cast ballots voted for Jones (as did 93 percent of black men).

Prev Next HOT Federal Hill Providence's "Little Italy" has several times a year to shine in the spotlight, but the holiday season is one that the neighborhood stands out for the old Italian traditions. This week, Rick Simone on The Taste on GoLocalProv showcased "La Vigilia" -- the "Feast of the Seven Fishes" -- which is historically celebrated on Christmas Eve, but numerous restaurants on the Hill are taking part in during the whole month of December, so patrons who wish to take part in a little slice of Italy, can do so right here in Rhode Island.

Prev Next HOT Providence's Upper Southside The Trinity Square Development Alliance in Providence is making a big effort to improve the gateway to Elmwood Avenue and Broad Street, and the TSDA's Noel Frias appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about the latest efforts.

Now, on Friday, an event is taking place revealing the initiative started in Trinity Square through the help of the Rhode Island Foundation and LISC. The Mayor, Councilwoman Harris, various organizations and businesses that operate in the Upper Southside, various city departments will be at the event, which will highlight the businesses taking trash removal into their own hands -- by employing their own trash cans, made by a local business, to keep the neighborhood clean.

Prev Next NOT College Educated White Women in Alabama The majority of college-educated, white women (57%) in Alabama voted for Roy Moore for the vacant U.S. Senate seat. Not much more to say. Prev Next NOT Neediness in Providence Homelessness and poverty across the city of Providence have led it to be ranked as one of the neediest cities in the country. According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Providence is the 26th needs country in the U.S. out of 182 ranked cities. Providence is ranked behind Montgomery, Alabama and Mobile, Alabama who rank 24th and 25th respectively. “According to Feeding America, food insecurity plagues every U.S. county, with more than 41 million individuals lacking access to adequate food. More than 40 million, or 12.7 percent of the population, live in poverty. And in the absence of more affordable housing or accommodations provided by relatives or friends, many must take to the streets or shelters. A report published by the National Alliance to End Homelessness shows that nearly 565,000 people — many of them children — had been homeless at one point in January 2015,” said WalletHub. Prev Next NOT Boston Herald Another day, another blow to the newspaper industry. Last Friday, the publisher of the Boston Herald Pat Purcell announced to his employees that the tabloid had filed for bankruptcy. In addition, GateHouse Media, who owns the Providence Journal and the Worcester Telegram seeks to buy the assets and name out of bankruptcy, pending court approval. That can't be good for journalism in New England. The court will seek other buyers. The Herald will layoff 50 employees. It is just the latest blow to the newspaper industry that is seeing a collapse in both revenue and circulation. The rival to the Boston Globe was once owned by Purcell's close business ally Rupert Murdoch and peaked at 900 employees. Today, it is down to just 240 and the Globe does the Herald’s printing. That may change and the printing could shift under GateHouse to one of their other facilities. Issues like who will be responsible for significant pension liabilities are unknown. Employees will be forced to reapply for their jobs. Prev Next NOT Tobacco Usage Rhode Island is ranked among the worst states in the country when it comes to tobacco control. According to the 2017 Broken Promises to Our Children report, Rhode Island ranks 40th in funding programs that prevent kids from smoking and helps smokers quit. RI”s tobacco control program is at less than three percent of the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended amount. “The numbers speak for themselves: tobacco companies spend $26 million each year to market their deadly and addictive products here in Rhode Island – more than 69 times what the state spends on tobacco prevention. In order to combat this, it is imperative that lawmakers commit to increased funding for the state’s tobacco control program. According to the report, 4.8% of high school students smoke, and 300 kids become regular smokers each year. The report says that tobacco claims the lives of 1,800 Rhode Islanders and costs the state $640 million in health care bills annually. Rhode Island will collect $195.5 million in revenue this year from the 1998 tobacco settlement and tobacco taxes, but will spend only 0.2 percent of the money on tobacco prevention programs. Prev Next NOT Rob Gronkowski The petulant action by the Patriots star tight end in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills game twelve days ago, caused his suspension and may have cost the Patriots the home field advantage in the playoffs. The cheap shot was poor sportsmanship, un-Patriot like, and allowed the Miami Dolphins to double the wide receivers and upset the Patriots Monday night. Prev

