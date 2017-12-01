Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 1, 2017

Every Friday, GoLocalProv breaks down who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island politics, business, and sports.

Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."

Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.

Prev Next HOT Benny's Owners Cha-ching! The Bromberg family may be closing the iconic Benny's stores, but do not cry for the family -- they scored in the $50 plus million plus range in the sale of the real estate to the Carpionato Group. Sure, no more revenue from bike sales or Chia Pets, but a healthy nest egg. Prev Next HOT Governor Gina Raimondo Raimondo is trying to reverse her unpopularity with the endless stream of announcements of taxpayer-subsidized economic development initiatives. This week she rolled out a deal with the controversial Infosys company, a ribbon cutting at Virgin Pulse, and announcing Air Canada service. She is keeping up the pace. She also officially opened the Nursing School in Providence - but that was a Governor Lincoln Chafee project. 2018 is most definitely right around the corner. Prev Next HOT O Canada! Air Canada joins the burgeoning number of new airlines flying directly to key locations in the United States and across the globe. Air Canada will initially offer direct flights from PVD to Toronto and many have voiced hopes expansion to Montreal and beyond. Another win for the team at T.F. Green. Prev Next HOT Paul Roselli He is running for the Democratic nomination for Governor against incumbent Gina Raimondo and her war chest of more than $3 million. Some will call him a one issue candidate for his opposition to the Burrillville power plant -- Invenergy. But, he is a lot more. He should not be ignored. He recently gave his 42nd "Learn the Facts" presentation in the state regarding Invenergy -- and is gearing up for his 43rd next week. Say what you will, Roselli is pounding the pavement. Prev Next HOT Voice of Rhode Islanders A few months ago it looked like the Rhode Island power players were going to slam the public financing deal for the PawSox through the legislature. The first hearing was stacked with pro-deal speakers for the first three hours plus. Senate President Ruggerio said that the legislature would move the financing scheme in October...then November...well, not it will push over to 2018. A GoLocal poll conducted by Harvard's John Della Volpe found that the plan had little support. Well, the decision made to push it into next session puts the plan into a normal legislative review process. Prev Next NOT David Cicilline Defending and then flipping and flopping on sexual harassment. On Tuesday, Cicilline said he was pleased the Congressman John Conyers stepped down as ranking member of House Judiciary, but refused to respond to questions regarding why Conyers should not resign. By Thursday, Cicilline e joined the chorus that Conyers should resign after about 200 other members Congress had already made the call. So much for leadership. So much for protecting the rights of women. Prev Next NOT RI Commerce Corp Stefan Pryor and his team seem to believe that the state subsidies that they handout is their money -- not taxpayers'. Refusing to answer and disclose the most basic information on multi-million deals undermines what may or may not be smart economic development. It is too often secret and requires the public and the media to go through the Access to Public Record Act process to see the most basic information. Too often playing a win into a murky, muddle of a mess, information about the parameters for the deal with Infosys -- who has had workers already in Rhode Island -- was nowhere to be found. Prev Next NOT RI Donations Rhode Island is one of the least charitable states in the country. This is just not the list Rhode Island wants to be on the bottom of and we can all change it regardless of our income. According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Rhode Island is the worst state in the country when it comes to volunteering and service - helping make it the second least charitable state in the country, ranked 49th out of 50. “The latest World Giving Index shows that Americans are among the world’s most generous people, ranking No. 5 out of 140 countries. U.S. donors in 2016 gave more than $389 billion to charity, with 72 percent of the funds coming directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust,” said WalletHub. Prev Next NOT Attorney General Peter Kilmartin Peter Kilmartin was ridiculed by Max Wistow in court this week in the St. Joseph pension fund receivership case. Union attorney Chris Callaci was overjoyed that Kilmartin was not in any way involved as the investigator in this case and blasted his behavior in delaying the effort to recover funds. Superior Court Judge Stern voiced frustration with Kilmartin for delaying the effort to conduct the investigation into the pension fund failure. Remind us again, whose side is Kilmartin on? Prev Next NOT Matt Lauer, Al Franken, John Conyers, Charlie Rose, Bill O'Reilly, Garrison Keillor, Joe Berton, Harvey Weinstein, Roy Moore, Michael Oreskes, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Andy Dick, Andy Signore, Oliver Stone, Chris Savino, Mark Halperin, Kevin Spacey, David Guillod, Louis C.K., Jeffrey Tambor, Steven Seagal, Sly Stallone, James Toback, Ben Affleck, George H.W. Bush... Prev

