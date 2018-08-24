Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 24, 2018

Prev Next HOT 300 New Jobs Carpionato Group and Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon unveiled plans to create a biomedical destination campus at the Crossings Office Park adjacent to the Crowne Plaza hotel in Warwick. This will create 300 new jobs. “As we continue to identify opportunities to invest in New England, the creation of a bio-medical campus in Warwick that creates good-paying permanent jobs is smart economic development that benefits the city and our state. We believe the synergies created by Ortho Rhode Island and BD on this site will be a catalyst for further bio-medical uses, which we are currently exploring,” said Alfred Carpionato, Chairman, and CEO of Carpionato Group. Prev Next HOT Collette Travel The Pawtucket company took just a little bit off the sting off the hurt. In the past few months, Pawtucket lost the PawSox, the Gamm Theater, and maybe most importantly, Memorial Hospital closed. Collette announced it was adding 75 new jobs. "Now in our 100th year of business, we have witnessed impressive growth over the past few years as consumers have recognized the tremendous value of our broad product offerings that deliver unique, immersive experiences to exciting destinations and more choice for travelers," said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Colucci. "We're committed to both expansion and development over the next several years, particularly in the areas of technology, marketing and product design and development to meet the demands of our expanding customer base." Prev Next HOT Rhode Island Black Business Association Award Winners The Rhode Island Black Business Association (RIBBA) has announced the honorees for the 7th annual Awards Gala. The keynote speaker of the gala is Barrington’s Kas DeCarvalho. The gala will be held on Friday, October 5 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick. Click here for tickets. The Honorees are: Christine Paige, Owner, Bliss Salon Resident of Providence, RI

Libraries Adam Echelman with the national "Libraries Without Borders" nonprofit joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to talk about partnering with the Providence Community Library (PCL) to provide direct services to Olneyville residents as they use the local laundromat, explore the flea market and return home to the Manton Heights housing development. The Legal Literacy Initiative strives to bring library services and legal resources to everyday places frequented by residents and provides help with issues of ongoing concern. The pilot program will run on a regular schedule from July 28 to September 8 on the following days, times and locations: Learn more here Providence Commercial Real Estate Providence has the 5th highest commercial tax rates in America. And, it may be taking its toll. One Financial Plaza lost more than $10M since its last sale in 2007 One Citizens Plaza is up for auction. 380 Westminster has lost more than $10M in value in a decade. Superman has been vacant for more than 5 years. RIDOT The communications around the closing of one of the most important access points to the City of Providence was a press release and press conference. Either RIDOT did not understand the implications of the closure or needed to conduct a comprehensive education program to alert the public to the implications. Either way — RIDOT -- and this week's massive traffic jams -- not too hot. Jeanne-Marie DiMasi Maybe DiMasi is trying to bring the country together? As GoLocal unveiled, Jeanne-Marie DiMasi, who is running for Rhode Island State Representative -- as a Democrat in District 26 -- is registered as a Republican voter in Palm Coast, Florida where she lived in 2015. DiMasi, who once served as Town Council President in West Warwick, moved to Florida for "about six months" in 2015, according to an interview with GoLocalProv. She said that when she went to register her car, she registered to vote. Donald Trump The Presidency has not been in such chaos since the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The conviction of top campaign advisor Paul Manafort and the guilty plea by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen are major blows to the Trump and point to a Presidency in chaos. Photo: Greg Skidmore, Flickr

