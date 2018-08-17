Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 17, 2018
Friday, August 17, 2018
Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."
Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.
Related Slideshow: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 17, 2018
HOT
Coventry Little League Grandfather
You have to love this Little League team from Coventry. And, for one of the players, his grandfather is the ultimate fan.
Cancer can't hold Lou Simon back from supporting his son and grandson in their Little League World Series run.
Lou's son, Lou Junior, is the team's coach and his grandson, Tyler, plays shortstop.
Simon has been in and out of Miriam Hosptial receiving treatment and has been unable to attend any of the games. Simon added that he's been watching the games on ESPN.
Baseball is in the Simon men's blood. Lou the elder played in his elementary school's league as a child and went on to coach his son Lou Junior's little league team.
"Baseball is more than just a sport," Simon said. "It's about getting together with other kids, learning responsibility. It makes them a better person. You remember these kids for the rest of your life and you have a lot more fun than the kids just sitting at home."
Simon added that he's incredibly proud of both his son and his grandson, as well as the entire team, for how far they've come this season.
HOT
Kaffeology
The definition of YUM.
Kaffeology’s Owner Andreea Marin joined GoLocal LIVE's Laura Afonso to discuss the Newport shop’s amazing dessert creations.
Marin told Afonso about the distinct milkshake creations and the eclectic ingredients in the shop's collections. Marin said the shop was located in Newport “because it is very nostalgic for me as a child in the summers.”
The Boston Globe has written, “Try an over-the-top milkshake at Kaffeology in Newport.” And, that is just one of the tamer accolades that the Thames Street shop has received.
HOT
Gordie Ernst
Ernst, a New England Tennis Hall of Famer, has been named as head coach of the URI women's tennis team according to Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn.
He is one of Rhode Island’s all-time greatest athletes. The former school boy star both in hockey and tennis has been a constant in collegiate in tennis both as a player at Brown, coach for a dozen years Georgetown, and tutor to the former First Lady and First Daughter.
As the New York Times reported in 2014 in a feature on Michelle Obama’s fitness regiment, “She takes occasional tennis lessons with Malia or has clinics with friends to work on their swing. In addition to her forehand, “Michelle has a big backhand,” said Gordie Ernst, who coaches mother and daughter.”
NOT
Warwick and Providence
The City of Warwick is one of the worst places to retire in the country.
According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Warwick is the third worst city in the U.S. to retire, ranked 180 out of 182 cities.
Providence does not rank much better, ranked 177th out of 182 ranked cities.
“According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s 2018 Retirement Confidence Survey, two in three workers reported feeling at least somewhat confident that they will have enough money to retire comfortably, but only 17 percent said they were “very confident,” said WalletHub.
NOT
Diocese of Providence
GoLocal has secured copies of Diocese of Providence documents that show that the benefits of many teachers and staff in Lay Employees Retirement Fund will be frozen and for others, they will no longer be eligible for the “Lay Teacher’s Retirement Fund” at the end of the year.
The implications are profound, as potentially thousands of Catholic school teachers and staff will lose the contributions to the pension fund. They will receive nothing.
Questions persist about the overall financial health of the fund. In June, GoLocal unveiled Diocesan documents that showed that the pension fund for a large number of teachers and staff at Catholic schools in Rhode Island is economically unstable.
“The unfunded liability of the Lay Employees’ Retirement Plan will continue to grow and will become untenable in the near future,” stated the previously disclosed Diocesan document.
NOT
Televised Traffic Stops
It just doesn't look right and you can watch it all.
As GoLocal first reported on Saturday, Narragansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline-Buonanno was pulled over on live national television under suspicion of driving under the influence last Friday.
Cicilline-Buonanno is the sister of United States Congressman David Cicilline.
A&E Live PD started shooting with Warwick Police earlier this year.
On Friday night, host Dan Abrams says that Cicilline-Buonanno has “already admitted to drinking.”
During the segment, she appears to be unable to follow the police officer -- Matt Moretti's -- direction.
She denies that she takes medication (she shakes her head "no" to the question). Later in the incident, Moretti tells the audience via a car cam that she was released because he believes she was "under medication."
It did not appear she took a breathalyzer.
NOT
RI and Corruption
He only has been charged and not convicted, but it is looking like another black eye for the RI General Assembly.
Former State Senator James E. Doyle, II, 46, of Pawtucket, was charged by way of an information with thirty-one counts of bank fraud and one count each of filing a false tax return and failing to file a tax return.
The owner of two Rhode Island durable medical equipment companies has been charged in federal court in Providence with allegedly executing a “check-kiting” scheme which defrauded three banks, and with tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
NOT
RI's Infrastructure
Rhode Island has the worst infrastructure in the country, according to a new report by Wall Street 24/7.
“The condition of a given state’s infrastructure is contingent on a number of factors, including weather. When asphalt freezes and thaws, it can crack and begin to crumble, losing its integrity. As a result, road maintenance is required more regularly in states that face harsh winters. Seven of the 10 states with the largest share of roadway in poor condition are in the Northeast, Midwest, and other regions that experience freezing temperatures,” writes Wall Street 24/7.
RI’s infrastructure ranks are as follows:
Roads in poor condition: 24.6% (the highest in U.S.)
Deficient bridges: 23.3% (the highest in U.S.)
Dams at high hazard risk: 42.3% (9th highest)
State highway spending per driver: $408 (16th lowest)
Related Articles
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 13, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 6, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 20, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 27, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 4, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 30, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 23, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 23, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 2, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 9, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 16, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 11, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 18, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 13, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 6, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 20, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 27, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 3, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - June 29, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - June 22, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 25, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - June 1, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - June 8, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - June 15, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 10, 2018