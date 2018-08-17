HOT

Coventry Little League Grandfather

You have to love this Little League team from Coventry. And, for one of the players, his grandfather is the ultimate fan.

Cancer can't hold Lou Simon back from supporting his son and grandson in their Little League World Series run.

Lou's son, Lou Junior, is the team's coach and his grandson, Tyler, plays shortstop.

Simon has been in and out of Miriam Hosptial receiving treatment and has been unable to attend any of the games. Simon added that he's been watching the games on ESPN.

Baseball is in the Simon men's blood. Lou the elder played in his elementary school's league as a child and went on to coach his son Lou Junior's little league team.

"Baseball is more than just a sport," Simon said. "It's about getting together with other kids, learning responsibility. It makes them a better person. You remember these kids for the rest of your life and you have a lot more fun than the kids just sitting at home."

Simon added that he's incredibly proud of both his son and his grandson, as well as the entire team, for how far they've come this season.