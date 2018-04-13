Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 13, 2018

Every Friday, GoLocalProv breaks down who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island politics, business, and sports.

Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."

Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.

Related Slideshow: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 13, 2018

Prev Next HOT Mercer’s Delicatessen Opening soon in Wayland Square is Mercer’s Delicatessen. Benjamin Lloyd is the owner and head chef at Providence's Salted Slate and saw the need in Providence for an old school, meets new school, deli. The one-time executive chef at XO opened Salted Slate a few years ago. Now, he tackles the art of the perfect corn beef sandwich on rye with just the right mustard. FILE PHOTO: FLICKR Prev Next HOT Air Canada Direct Flights It is another feather in the hat of the RI Airport Corporation — wooing Air Canada back to T.F. Green. Now, its time for Southern New Englanders to take advantage of the opportunities to visit one of the great cities in the world — Toronto — direct from RI. This week Air Canada officials were visiting RI in anticipation of the flights. Another international flight opportunity. Prev Next HOT Boston Sports Teams The Red Sox are in first place. Both the Bruins and the Celtics go into their respective playoffs as #2 seeds in their respective conferences. The New England Revolution is now in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Patriots this off-season looks chaotic, but how spoiled can you be — they went to the Super Bowl. We are spoiled — enjoy it. Prev Next HOT Don Grebien Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien has not had many happy days in the past year -- the PawSox plan has little public support, Gamm Theater is packing up, Memorial Hospital was closed down, and Hasbro is looking to consolidate in Providence. On Thursday he was joined by CharterCare Health Partners CEO John Holiver and other elected officials on Thursday at Pawtucket City Hall to announce CharterCare’s intention to purchase and reopen Memorial Hospital. Grebien was smiling from ear-to-ear. The Rhode Island Department of Health approved Care New England’s (CNE’s) application to close Memorial Hospital’s emergency department in December 2017. “Generations of Pawtucket residents came to rely upon Memorial Hospital for their healthcare needs, particularly in times of crisis. Regardless of what has transpired in the past six months, we stand here today unified around the opportunity to bring back Memorial, hundreds of employees and access to emergency room care for the residents of Blackstone Valley,” said Grebien. “I asked CharterCare to see what they could do to address this situation, and they have responded.” Prev Next HOT Phil Madiera Phil Madiera’s new album entitled, “Providence” debuted on Billboards’ Top Jazz Album chart at #12. A Rhode Island native and Nashville music producer, the performer and song writer’s new album has a lot of Rhode Island love and demonstrates his massive music skills. He is a member of Red Dirt Boys, he’s a guitarist for icon Emmylou Harris. He’s played with stars like Elvis Costello, Mavis Staples, and Garth Brooks. He’s written songs for Alison Krauss, Amy Grant, and Toby Keith just to name a few. Think Quincy Jones kind of diverse talent. Buy his album here — gotta love an album with a song titled, “Cresent Park.” WATCH HIS PERFORMANCE ON THE ALEX AND ANI LOUNGE Prev Next NOT U.S. Senate The U.S. Senate’s joint committee hearing of 47 Senators looking into the practices of Facebook unveiled a number of things. First, that Mark Zuckerberg is smart and very capable of deflecting and confusing the senators with ease. Second, the members of the Judiciary and Commerce committees are clueless about the leading forms of technology. Their inability to use the most basic terms regarding consumer social media was disturbing. After they read their staff’s prepared comments, one by one the group demonstrated that they were disconnected to how Americans communicate and how their own staff promote their agendas and ideas. The performances reaffirm why Zuckerberg has two billion customers and why Congress has an approval rating in the teens. Prev Next NOT Mayor Charles Lombardi Give the Mayor credit, he admits he used town staff and resources to send out political hit pieces on behalf of his political ally Lt. Governor Dan McKee. His flippant response is consistent. He can be flippant for two reasons: In eight years he has never appointed any members to the North Providence Ethics Commission — despite public promises to do so.

The RI Ethics Commission doesn’t initiate investigations. There is nothing stopping the likes of Lombardi or anyone else from running political machines out of their public offices. Prev Next NOT Baseball Attendance for the Major League Baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays game at the Chicago White Sox was 974. 974. Prev Next NOT Peabody Essex Museum One of the most impressive pieces of art in RI was packed up and whisked away without notice and behind blacked out windows. After dozens of emails to the non-profit Massachusetts museum, the Peabody Essex gave some details but no explanation for why the removed massive piece of art. For nearly two decades, one of Rhode Island’s most significant pieces of art was hiding in plain sight. A massive N.C. Wyeth mural, which measured 26 plus feet in height, had been located at One Financial Plaza in downtown Providence -- before it was removed and shipped to the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts this week. The windows were blocked out as the mural entitled, “Peace, Commerce, and Prosperity,” was removed from the wall of the meeting space located between One Financial Plaza and the 1919 Hospital Trust Building, now a dormitory for the Rhode Island School of Design. Prev

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.