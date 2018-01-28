Shanley Introduces Bill Forming Commission to Study Office of Inspector General
Sunday, January 28, 2018
The new bill would create a nine-member special study commission whose purpose would be to make a comprehensive study of the benefits, ramifications/fiscal impact, cost and appointment/election, and removal process for creating the office.
“While speaking with constituents, one thing has become clear: people have so little faith in the efficiency of their government. This position could do a lot to rectify that by showing the people that we are committed to eliminating waste, fraud and mismanagement in the expenditure of taxpayer money. Inspectors general in other states promote good government, conduct confidential investigations, improve transparency in government, and helps government run more effectively,” said Rep. Shanley.
The Commission
The commission would consist of nine members.
Four of the members would be from the House of Representatives, one would be the attorney general or designee; one would be the general treasurer or designee; one would be the lieutenant governor or designee; one would be the secretary of state or designee; and one would be the director of the Department of Administration or designee.
The commission would report back to the General Assembly by Feb. 5, 2019.
