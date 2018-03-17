Sexual Consent Education, Tobacco & More: This Week at the State House

Sexual consent education bill okayed by House, bill filed to raise tobacco purchasing age to 21 and more. This Week at the State House.

House OKs Solomon legislation that would allow sexual consent education

The House of Representatives passed legislation introduced by Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr. (D-Dist. 22, Warwick) that would permit the teaching of sexual consent in the context of existing family life courses in secondary schools. The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Click here to see news release.

House OKs Bennett bill to allow students sunscreen in schools

Students in Rhode Island schools would not be denied the right to possess and apply sunscreen under legislation sponsored by Rep. David Bennett (D-Dist. 20, Warwick, Cranston) and unanimously approved by the House. Current regulations prohibit anyone other than a school nurse from administering medications, including Food and Drug Administration-approved substances like sunscreen, or possessing them without a doctor’s note or prescription. Senate Health and Human Services Chairman Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, where it was heard this week.

Click here to see news release.



Rep. Kazarian, Sen. Euer bill would safeguard access to contraception

Rep. Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence) and Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) have introduced legislation that would require health insurance plans to provide coverage for a 12-month supply of birth control to all those who are insured or their spouses or dependents. If passed, health care providers would be able to prescribe birth control up to a full year at a time, and would ensure it is covered without co-pay.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. Tanzi, Sen. Coyne file bill to raise tobacco purchase age to 21

Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) and Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) have introduced legislation to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products in Rhode Island from 18 to 21. The legislation would apply to all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, and would take effect upon passage.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. McNamara bill would create position of student loan ombudsman

Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would create a Student Loan Bill of Rights. The act would authorize the creation of the position of student loan ombudsman within the office of the commissioner of postsecondary education.

Click here to see news release.

Sen. Euer bill would restore licensing for medical lab professionals

Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) has introduced legislation to re-establish licensing for medical laboratory technologists, medical laboratory technicians, medical histologic technicians and cytotechnologists and set standards that include minimum education and training requirements. Licensing for the profession previously existed, but was eliminated in 2015. Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) has introduced the bill in the House.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. Corvese sponsors bill with Secretary of State to support elections integrity

Rep. Arthur Corvese (D-Dist. 55, North Providence) has introduced legislation on behalf of Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea to help maintain elections integrity around the nation by requiring that Rhode Island notify other states when their former residents register to vote here. Sen. Stephen R. Archambault (D-Dist.22, Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston) has introduced the measure in the Senate.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. O’Brien introduces Teachers Bill of Rights legislation

Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) has introduced legislation that would create a comprehensive bill of rights for school teachers in Rhode Island. The legislation would amend the definition of “teacher” by adding school nurses, school guidance counselors, school social workers, and school psychologists to be classified as teachers. The legislation also lays out rights that would be afforded to teachers such as having all teachers work in an environment free from bullying and harassment from administrators, students, parents, and other teachers.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. McLaughlin bill would provide daycare for children of active military

Rep. James N. McLaughlin (D-Dist. 57, Cumberland, Central Falls) has introduced legislation that would provide daycare for the children of Rhode Islanders who serve in active duty in the armed forces.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. Phillips legislation would eliminate $10 fee for sales tax permits

Rep. Robert D. Phillips (D-Dist. 51, Woonsocket, Cumberland) has introduced legislation that would eliminate the $10 fee businesses must pay to obtain a sales tax permit.

Click here to see news release.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.