Sexual Consent Education, Tobacco & More: This Week at the State House
Saturday, March 17, 2018
House OKs Solomon legislation that would allow sexual consent education
The House of Representatives passed legislation introduced by Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr. (D-Dist. 22, Warwick) that would permit the teaching of sexual consent in the context of existing family life courses in secondary schools. The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.
House OKs Bennett bill to allow students sunscreen in schools
Students in Rhode Island schools would not be denied the right to possess and apply sunscreen under legislation sponsored by Rep. David Bennett (D-Dist. 20, Warwick, Cranston) and unanimously approved by the House. Current regulations prohibit anyone other than a school nurse from administering medications, including Food and Drug Administration-approved substances like sunscreen, or possessing them without a doctor’s note or prescription. Senate Health and Human Services Chairman Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, where it was heard this week.
Rep. Kazarian, Sen. Euer bill would safeguard access to contraception
Rep. Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence) and Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) have introduced legislation that would require health insurance plans to provide coverage for a 12-month supply of birth control to all those who are insured or their spouses or dependents. If passed, health care providers would be able to prescribe birth control up to a full year at a time, and would ensure it is covered without co-pay.
Rep. Tanzi, Sen. Coyne file bill to raise tobacco purchase age to 21
Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) and Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) have introduced legislation to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products in Rhode Island from 18 to 21. The legislation would apply to all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, and would take effect upon passage.
Rep. McNamara bill would create position of student loan ombudsman
Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would create a Student Loan Bill of Rights. The act would authorize the creation of the position of student loan ombudsman within the office of the commissioner of postsecondary education.
Sen. Euer bill would restore licensing for medical lab professionals
Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) has introduced legislation to re-establish licensing for medical laboratory technologists, medical laboratory technicians, medical histologic technicians and cytotechnologists and set standards that include minimum education and training requirements. Licensing for the profession previously existed, but was eliminated in 2015. Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) has introduced the bill in the House.
Rep. Corvese sponsors bill with Secretary of State to support elections integrity
Rep. Arthur Corvese (D-Dist. 55, North Providence) has introduced legislation on behalf of Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea to help maintain elections integrity around the nation by requiring that Rhode Island notify other states when their former residents register to vote here. Sen. Stephen R. Archambault (D-Dist.22, Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston) has introduced the measure in the Senate.
Rep. O’Brien introduces Teachers Bill of Rights legislation
Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) has introduced legislation that would create a comprehensive bill of rights for school teachers in Rhode Island. The legislation would amend the definition of “teacher” by adding school nurses, school guidance counselors, school social workers, and school psychologists to be classified as teachers. The legislation also lays out rights that would be afforded to teachers such as having all teachers work in an environment free from bullying and harassment from administrators, students, parents, and other teachers.
Rep. McLaughlin bill would provide daycare for children of active military
Rep. James N. McLaughlin (D-Dist. 57, Cumberland, Central Falls) has introduced legislation that would provide daycare for the children of Rhode Islanders who serve in active duty in the armed forces.
Rep. Phillips legislation would eliminate $10 fee for sales tax permits
Rep. Robert D. Phillips (D-Dist. 51, Woonsocket, Cumberland) has introduced legislation that would eliminate the $10 fee businesses must pay to obtain a sales tax permit.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
