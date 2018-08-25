7 Hotly Contested RI House Primaries to Watch

There are less than three weeks until Rhode Island's Primary Day on Wednesday, September 12. This year’s primary is a day later than the traditional Tuesday, due to the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah on September 11.

Many of this year's hotly contested races pit a progressive candidate versus a more conservative Democrat. Six of the seven races we look at are Democratic primaries.

Bernie Sanders definitively won the Democratic primary in 2016 in all Rhode Island counties, taking home 54.7 percent of the vote, while Hillary Clinton received 43.3 percent.

In contrast in 2008, Clinton beat Barack Obama 108,949 votes to 75,316.

This year, energized progressivism, combined with growing anti-Trump sentiments, has changed the dynamics.

Valerie Endress, a professor at Rhode Island College, said that this move towards the left is pushing out moderate Democrats in the General Assembly.

“Moderate Rhode Island Democrats – those who might not fit the national mold, but identify as Democrats in a deep blue state – are being pushed farther to the right,” Endress said.

In response, the Gaspee Project, a conservative-leaning group funded primarily by small business, is encouraging unaffiliated followers to vote in the Democratic Primary in an effort to defeat Progressive candidates.

A higher voter turnout is likely in 2018 primary compared with 2016, due to the contested races for governor, lieutenant governor, and other top positions. Progressive candidates Matt Brown who is running for governor and Aaron Regunberg for lieutenant governor could bring out more progressive voters to the Democratic primary. This could, in turn, could translate to more progressive victories down-ballot in the House of Representatives.

This year’s primary race has been marked by several high-profile incidents, including the Democratic party coming under fire for passing over three female, progressive incumbents in favor of their more moderate opponents.

One of these candidates, Representative Moira Walsh, defeated incumbent Tom Palangio in 2016 by a margin of just 21 votes in the primary, out of a total of only 302 votes cast. Palangio was unable to actively campaign due to illness.

In this election, Walsh is facing Michael Earnheart, a former Trump supporter who was endorsed by the Democratic party.

"The stakes are a lot higher in this race," Walsh said in an interview with GoLocalProv. "In the last election, I trusted that if I lost, the constituents would still be in good hands. That's not the case this time. We have a man who has said truly terrible things about Muslims and immigrants. I call myself the 'mama bear' of my district, facing off against a Viking at the gates with a tiki torch and a MAGA hat."

“I have been a registered Democrat all my life. In 2016 I disaffiliated so I could vote in the Republican primary because I found both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton to be not strong supporters of business,” Earnheart previously told GoLocalProv.

Former Representative John Carnevale was also endorsed by the Democratic Party, despite facing charges of perjury and falsification and documents relating to his residency. Carnevale was eventually forced out of the race after accepting a plea bargain requiring five years of home confinement.

Check out the top seven races we're watching closely this September in the slideshow below.

