U. S. Senator Al Franken Resigns

U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) has announced that he will resign his seat from Congress after admitting he sexually harassed multiple women.

The announcment comes a day after a majority of Democratic senators, including Rhode Island U. S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed, called for him to resign.

“Given what we have learned in recent weeks, I expect Senator Franken to step aside," initially Whitehouse told GoLocal in an email. Hours later he Tweeted that Franken should resign.

Reed's office issued the following statement, "I think Senator Franken should resign. The accumulating accusations and acknowledgment that inappropriate behavior took place cannot be countenanced. Sexual harassment must not be tolerated and this is part of a larger national discussion that is long overdue and must lead to fundamental change and lasting progress."

The first Democratic Senator to make the call was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York:

"While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve," Gillibrand said in a Facebook post.

A growing list of women have come forward publicly in the past few weeks unveiling Franken's sexual abuse.

