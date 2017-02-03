Welcome! Login | Register
 

How Fall River Created a Brand at a Fraction of the Cost of RI—How Fall River Created a Brand at a…

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - February 3, 2017—Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s…

Raimondo’s Black History Month Comments Ripped by Former State Rep Rickman—Raimondo's Black History Month Comments Ripped by Former…

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 3, 2017—10 Great Things to do in RI This…

Suspect in Federal Hill Dolce Villa Robbery Arrested—NEW: Suspect in Federal Hill Dolce Villa Robbery…

The Matchup History Between the Patriots and Falcons—The Matchup History Between the Patriots and Falcons

The Cellar: 2017 Boston Wine Expo—The Cellar: 2017 Boston Wine Expo

Sen. Morgan Proposes Term Limits for Those Serving in General Assembly—Sen. Morgan Proposes Term Limits for Those Serving…

Finneran: Super Bowl Sunday—Finneran: Super Bowl Sunday

Brown Extends Paxson’s Presidency into 2022—Brown Extends Paxson's Presidency into 2022

 
 

Sen. Morgan Proposes Term Limits for Those Serving in General Assembly

Friday, February 03, 2017

GoLocalProv Political Team

 

Senator Elaine Morgan

Senator Elaine Morgan proposed a Rhode Island constitutional amendment that would create term limits for those serving in the General Assembly. 

The legislation would increase General Assembly terms from two years to four, and limit the number of consecutive terms served to four, for a total of 16 consecutive years to be served. 

“I think people can become too complacent and comfortable once they’ve occupied elected office for decades. Political offices were not created to be a lifetime job.

If an elected official cannot accomplish what they set out to do in 16 years, they should move on,” said Morgan.

The bill would not prevent people from serving nonconsecutive terms that total more than 16 years. The proposal does not prohibit people from maxing out their term limits in one chamber in the assembly and then moving to another. 

The legislation now goes before the Senate Committee on Judiciary for consideration. 

 

Related Slideshow: 2016 Common Cause Legislative Rankings - Senators

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Dennis Algiere

District: 38

Party: R

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Stephen Archambault 

District: 22

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 73% 

Frank Ciccone 

District: 7

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 16

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 4

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

William Conley, Jr. 

District: 18

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Marc Cote 

District: 24

Party: 

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 81%

Cynthia Coyne

District: 32

Party:  D

 

Ethics: 100%

Campaign Elections: 50%

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Prev Next

Final Score: 70% 

Elizabeth Crowley

District: 16

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 0%

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 15

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 5

Prev Next

Final Score: 81% 

Daniel Da Ponte

District: 14 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Prev Next

Final Score: 78% 

Louis DiPalma

District: 12 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Score: 71% 

James Doyle

District: 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 0% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 15

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 6

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Walter Felag, Jr. 

District: 10 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Paul Fogarty

District: 23

Party: 

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 81% 

Hanna Gallo

District: 27

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100 % 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Prev Next

Final Score: 88% 

Mark Gee 

District: 35 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score 83% 

Gayle Goldin 

District: 

Party:  D

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 81% 

Maryellen Goodwin

District: 1

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Paul Jabour

District: 5

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 88% 

Nicholas Kettle 

District: 21

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 87% 

Frank Lombardi

District: 26 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Scoe: 83% 

Frank Lombardo, III

District: 25

Party: D

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Erin Lynch Prata 

District: 31

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 78% 

Michael McCaffrey

District: 29

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Harold Metts 

District: 29

Party:

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 78% 

Joshua Miller

District: 28 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Score: 88% 

Elaine Morgan

District: 34

Party: R

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 78% 

Donna Nesselbush

District: 15

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Score: 88% 

Edward O'Neil 

District: 17 

Party: 1

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 77% 

Christopher Ottiano

District: 11

Party: 

 

Ethics: 0% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 40% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 5

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 1

Did not Vote: 1

Prev Next

Final Score: 82% 

John Pagliarini Jr. 

District: 11

Party:

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 17% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 14

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 87% 

Teresa Paiva Weed 

District: 13

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Ryan Pearson 

District: 19 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

Roger Picard

District: 20 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 2

Prev Next

Final Score: 60% 

Juan PIchardo

District: 2

Party: D

 

Ethics: 0% 

Campaign Elections: 0% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 12

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 8

Prev Next

Final Score: 76%

Leonidas Raptakis

District: 33 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 17

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 3

Prev Next

Final Score: 81% 

Dominick Ruggerio 

District: 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Prev Next

Final Score: 85% 

Adam Satchell 

District:

Party: d

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 1

Prev Next

Final Score: 83%

Susan Sosnowski 

District: 37 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 24

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 83% 

James Sheehan 

District: 36

Party: D

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 24

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Prev Next

Final Score: 85% 

William Walaska 

District: 30 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 1

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!