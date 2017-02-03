Sen. Morgan Proposes Term Limits for Those Serving in General Assembly
Friday, February 03, 2017
GoLocalProv Political Team
Senator Elaine Morgan
Senator Elaine Morgan proposed a Rhode Island constitutional amendment that would create term limits for those serving in the General Assembly.
The legislation would increase General Assembly terms from two years to four, and limit the number of consecutive terms served to four, for a total of 16 consecutive years to be served.
“I think people can become too complacent and comfortable once they’ve occupied elected office for decades. Political offices were not created to be a lifetime job.
If an elected official cannot accomplish what they set out to do in 16 years, they should move on,” said Morgan.
The bill would not prevent people from serving nonconsecutive terms that total more than 16 years. The proposal does not prohibit people from maxing out their term limits in one chamber in the assembly and then moving to another.
The legislation now goes before the Senate Committee on Judiciary for consideration.
