Sen. Morgan Proposes Term Limits for Those Serving in General Assembly

Senator Elaine Morgan proposed a Rhode Island constitutional amendment that would create term limits for those serving in the General Assembly.

The legislation would increase General Assembly terms from two years to four, and limit the number of consecutive terms served to four, for a total of 16 consecutive years to be served.

“I think people can become too complacent and comfortable once they’ve occupied elected office for decades. Political offices were not created to be a lifetime job.

If an elected official cannot accomplish what they set out to do in 16 years, they should move on,” said Morgan.

The bill would not prevent people from serving nonconsecutive terms that total more than 16 years. The proposal does not prohibit people from maxing out their term limits in one chamber in the assembly and then moving to another.

The legislation now goes before the Senate Committee on Judiciary for consideration.

Related Slideshow: 2016 Common Cause Legislative Rankings - Senators

Prev Next Final Score: 83% Dennis Algiere District: 38 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Stephen Archambault District: 22 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 73% Frank Ciccone District: 7 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 16 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 4 Prev Next Final Score: 83% William Conley, Jr. District: 18 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Marc Cote District: 24 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Cynthia Coyne District: 32 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 70% Elizabeth Crowley District: 16 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 0% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 15 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 5 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Daniel Da Ponte District: 14 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Louis DiPalma District: 12 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 71% James Doyle District: 8 Party: D Ethics: 0% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 15 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 6 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Walter Felag, Jr. District: 10 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Paul Fogarty District: 23 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Hanna Gallo District: 27 Party: D Ethics: 100 % Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Mark Gee District: 35 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score 83% Gayle Goldin District: 3 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Maryellen Goodwin District: 1 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Paul Jabour District: 5 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Nicholas Kettle District: 21 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 87% Frank Lombardi District: 26 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Scoe: 83% Frank Lombardo, III District: 25 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Erin Lynch Prata District: 31 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Michael McCaffrey District: 29 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Harold Metts District: 29 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Joshua Miller District: 28 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Elaine Morgan District: 34 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Donna Nesselbush District: 15 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Edward O'Neil District: 17 Party: 1 Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 77% Christopher Ottiano District: 11 Party: R Ethics: 0% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 40% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 5 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 1 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 82% John Pagliarini Jr. District: 11 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 17% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 14 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 87% Teresa Paiva Weed District: 13 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Ryan Pearson District: 19 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Roger Picard District: 20 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 60% Juan PIchardo District: 2 Party: D Ethics: 0% Campaign Elections: 0% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 12 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 8 Prev Next Final Score: 76% Leonidas Raptakis District: 33 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 17 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 3 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Dominick Ruggerio District: 4 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 85% Adam Satchell District: 9 Party: d Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Susan Sosnowski District: 37 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 24 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% James Sheehan District: 36 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 24 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 85% William Walaska District: 30 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 1 Prev

























































































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.