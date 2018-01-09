NEW: Sen. Doyle Resigns Due to “Struggle With Alcohol”
Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Doyle released the following statement:
“It is for personal reasons – caused by my struggle with alcohol – that I am resigning. Many of my close friends and colleagues knew that I took some time off last year. My intent was to come back to the Senate, but now is the time to focus on my recovery and on being healthy, and dedicating myself to my family.
I thank God for His grace and mercy, and for my family, friends, and neighbors. At this time, please allow for privacy as I move forward with the assistance of my family.”
Doyle represented Senate District 8 in Pawtucket since first elected in 2004.
Ruggerio on Record
Senate President Dominick Ruggerio issued the following statement on Tuesday.
“All of us in the Senate are thinking of Jamie and his family during this difficult time. We are grateful for his service to our state, and proud of him for taking the necessary steps to face his addiction. We wish him all the best in his recovery and in all of his future endeavors.”
