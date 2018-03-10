Self-Sealing Tires & Gun Legislation: This Week at the State House
Saturday, March 10, 2018
House passes Edwards bill allowing self-sealing tires in cars
The House of Representatives has passed legislation introduced by Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Portsmouth, Tiverton) that would update the law to allow for self-sealing tire technology in automobiles. The measure now heads to the Senate, where similar legislation has been introduced by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence).
House, Senate judiciary committees hear several bills related to firearms
The House Judiciary Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on several pieces of legislation relating to firearms, including “red flag” legislation, restrictions on assault weapons, bump stocks and concealed carry permits.
Rep. Solomon bill would require buried power lines after long-term outages
Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr. (D-Dist. 22, Warwick) has submitted legislation that would require an electric utility to bury power lines in the event of a residential power outage lasting 96 consecutive hours or more, unless the outage was caused by the resident.
Sen. Seveney bill includes counseling as primary visit in insurance plans
Sen. James A. Seveney (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton) has introduced legislation that would require behavioral health counseling visits and medication maintenance visits to be included as primary care visits for patient cost-sharing requirements under the provisions of a health plan. Similar legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Grace Diaz (D-Dist. 11, Providence).
Rep. Vella Wilkinson bill tightens parental consent for minors’ abortions
Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson (D-Dist. 21, Warwick) has introduced legislation that would make it a felony for any person to encourage, aid or contribute to the transportation of a child under the age of 18 across a state line with the intent that the child obtain an abortion without parental consent.
Sen. DiPalma, Rep. Abney want commission on biennial budgeting
Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) has introduced a resolution that would create a special legislative commission to study the possibility of transitioning Rhode Island to a biennial budget. House Finance Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) has introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives. Biennial budgeting is the preparation and adoption of budgets for two-year periods.
Rep. Giarrusso calls for an end to traffic cameras
Rep. Anthony Giarrusso (R-Dist. 30, East Greenwich, West Greenwich) has introduced legislation to end the use of traffic cameras in Rhode Island. The bill would repeal the Automated Traffic Violation Monitoring Act of 2005 in its entirety, eliminating all traffic camera systems including red light and speed cameras. If passed, Rhode Island would join 10 other states prohibiting communities from using red light or speed cameras.
Sen. DiPalma, Rep. Marshall bill would strengthen Hospital Conversion Act
Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) and Rep. Kenneth A. Marshall (D-Dist. 68, Bristol, Warren) will introduce legislation to strengthen Rhode Island’s Hospital Conversion Act (HCA), the law governing hospital mergers and acquisitions in Rhode Island. Both lawmakers have expressed concern over the proposed acquisition of Care New England by Partners HealthCare and that the current HCA is not strong enough to support a proper review of entities proposing acquisitions from adjacent states.
Sen. Nesselbush, Rep. Tanzi host reception for International Women’s Day
Sen. Donna M. Nesselbush (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, North Providence) and Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) hosted a celebration of the United Nations-recognized International Women’s Day in the State Room of the State House. This year, the General Assembly honored Chief Tina Goncalves of the Pawtucket Police Department. Chief Goncalves is the first female municipal police chief in Rhode Island. The theme for this year’s annual event was “Press for Progress.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
