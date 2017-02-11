School Safety Assessment Deadlines, Chamber of Commerce Lunch: This Week at the State House

A bill is passed to establish school safety assessment deadlines, stiffer penalties for assaulting delivery people and more. This week at the State House.

House passes McNamara bill to establish school safety assessment deadlines

The House of Representatives has passed legislation introduced by Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) that would establish time guidelines for the assessment of school building safety, along with reports to the governor, speaker of the House and president of the Senate. The bill now heads to the Senate where similar legislation has been introduced by Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick).

Sen. Ruggerio bill would make stiff penalties for assaulting delivery person

Senate Majority Leader Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, Providence, North Providence) has introduced legislation that would make assault and battery upon delivery persons a felony and would mandate a maximum sentence of imprisonment of three years or a $3,000 fine. The bill would also mandate a sentence of five to 20 years if the assault involves a dangerous weapon.

Sen. Goodwin, Rep. Regunberg introduce earned sick days legislation

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) have introduced earned sick leave legislation intended to benefit nearly 170,000 workers, more than 40 percent of private sector workers in the state. The Healthy and Safe Families and Workplaces Act would enable all employees to earn sick leave to care for their health and the health of their families.

Rep. Carson introduces older citizens legislative package

Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) is highlighting a wide legislative package that aims to support Rhode Island’s older citizens. The first is a resolution requesting that the U.S. Congress not pass any legislation that would cut Medicare benefits or eliminate the guaranteed level of health care coverage that has been part of Medicare since the program’s inception. The second bill would establish within the Department of Human Services, Division of Elderly Affairs, the Rhode Island Aging and Disability Resource Center as part of the Rhode Island system of long-term care for older adults, persons with disabilities, family caregivers and providers. The final bill would exempt military pension income from personal income tax in Rhode Island.

Rep. Cunha introduces legislation for retiree tax break on sewer bills

Rep. Helder J. Cunha (D-Dist. 64, East Providence) introduced legislation (2017-H 5423) that would provide an income tax credit of 25 percent for taxpayers over the age of 65 who pay a water or sewer bill on their primary residence. According to the legislation, the tax credit cannot exceed $250 and would be applied to the taxpayers’ personal income tax obligation.

Rep. Amore bill on care for medically-fragile students heard in committee

Rep. Gregg Amore’s (D-Dist. 65, East Providence) legislation that would establish standards of practice for school nurses who provide one-on-one care for medically-fragile students was heard in the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare. Similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick).

Rep. Lancia bill would restrict number of sex offenders in state-funded facilities

Rep. Robert Lancia (R-Dist.16, Cranston) has introduced legislation (2017-H 5159) to restrict the number of sex offenders housed in state-funded/state-assisted residential facilities. Lancia’s bill will stop the number of registered sex offenders from surpassing 10 percent of the residential facility’s units and prevent sex offenders from numbering more than 10 percent of the facility’s population.

Joint Senate committee meeting focuses on repeal of Affordable Care Act

The Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services held a joint meeting to hear presentations on the estimated impact of the repeal of all or some aspects of the Affordable Care Act. The committees heard presentations by Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Elizabeth Roberts on Medicaid expansion and broader ACA health care reform efforts; by Health Insurance Commissioner Kathleen Hittner on the impacts on the commercial health insurance rates and consumer protections; and by Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott on Affordable Care Act funding of state population health efforts.

General Assembly leaders attend Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Speaker of the House Nicholas A. Mattiello (D-Dist. 15, Cranston) and President of the Senate M. Teresa Paiva Weed (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) attended the annual Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon held at the Rhode Island Convention Center. They were joined by House Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick), House Minority Leader Patricia L. Morgan (R-Dist. 26, West Warwick, Coventry, Warwick), Senate Majority Leader Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence), and Senate Minority Leader Dennis L. Algiere (R-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) for a panel discussion regarding business and economic issues within the state.

