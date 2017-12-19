Salvatore Making Move for Providence City Council President (UPDATED)
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
He worked over the weekend trying to swing three of five potential votes. He is working overtime to secure Terry Hassett (Ward 12), John Igliozzi (Ward 7), Jo-Ann Ryan (Ward 5) and newly elected Nirva LaFortune (Ward 3).
The scenario playing out is the Igliozzi will take on the role of Council Majority Leader -- the de facto #2 power position and floor manager of legislation. A vote on the new leadership team with Salvatore in the #1 and Igliozzi in the #2 is expected for Thursday.
Matos has been serving as acting President since last May when then-Council President Luis Aponte resigned.
Those charges are still pending.
Salvatore has had the support from Council members Wilbur Jennings, Sam Zurier (Ward 2), Seth Yurdin (Ward 1), Nick Narducci (Ward 4).
According to sources close to the Salvatore effort, there are multiple paths to the needed eight votes. He may have the votes secure as early as Monday night.
DEVELOPING
Related Articles
- Salvatore on Students Throwing Bottles at Cops in Providence - and Higher Office Aspirations
- NEW: Salvatore Wants Review of Disabled Abuses at Birch Vocational
- PowerPlayer: Providence Councilman David Salvatore
- Salvatore Says Igliozzi will be Removed as Finance Chairman
- PODCAST: Councilman David Salvatore
- Councilman Salvatore Urges Police to Take Action on Crime in Prov Neighborhood
- Councilman Salvatore Supports No-Fare Bus Program
- Salvatore to Host Veteran’s Day Rededication of Lafazia Square
- Providence Councilman Salvatore Talks City Finances, Crime, and Schools on LIVE
- PowerPlayer: Providence Councilwoman Sabina Matos
- NEW: Matos to be Appointed to Council Finance Committee
- Matos to Host Olneyville Square Christmas Tree Lighting Event
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sam Bell: Let Matos Lead as Council President
- Matos Calls for Independent Investigation into School’s Failure to Report Molestation Allegations
- NEW: Aponte Elected Council President, Matos Pro Tempore
- NEW: Matos Urges Penthouse Lawyer Hemond to Step Down as Chair of Prov. School Board
- 8 Questions with Providence City Council President Aponte
- NEW: City Council President Aponte “Excited” at Prospect of PawSox Coming to Providence
- Elorza and Aponte Announce Tax Break Plan for Providence Neighborhoods
- City Council President Aponte Demands Answers for Elorza’s Guatemala Trip
- Elorza, Aponte Nominate Six to Providence Ethics Commission
- NEW: Senate Finance Chairman DaPonte Holds on in District 14
- NEW: Solomon Receives Endorsement from Councilman Luis Aponte
- NEW: Council President-Elect Aponte Learns of Elorza Transition Team from GoLocal
- Luis Aponte: 15 To Watch in RI in 2015
- Aponte Says Talks with PawSox Ownership About Victory Place Forthcoming
- NEW: Aponte Campaign Finance Case Referred to Attorney General
- VIDEO: Aponte Defies Removal; Providence Council Colleagues Call for Ouster
- Aponte’s Leadership Team Calls for No Confidence Vote
- City Councilors Call for Special Meeting to Change Rules to Remove Aponte
- NEW: Aponte Steps Down as President of Providence City Council
- LIVE: Bristol’s DaPonte Jr. is Part of 1st Non-Korean K-Pop Group, EXP Edition
- Providence City Council President Aponte Indicted
- Aponte is “Extremely Disappointed” in Blue Cross’ Decision to Relocate Employees
- Aponte, Finance Committee Pull Support for Elorza’s $40M Providence Infrastructure Bond
- Aponte Slams 195 Tower Proposal in Providence
- Ethics Commission Moving Forward on Aponte Complaint
- Aponte on Blue Cross Taking Jobs Out of Providence, Community Safety Act, and More, on GoLocal LIVE