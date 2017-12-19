Salvatore Making Move for Providence City Council President (UPDATED)

GoLocalProv has learned that Councilman David Salvatore is meeting with fellow council members at a rapid pace to lockdown the Council Presidency and wrestle the top position from now acting President Sabina Matos.

He worked over the weekend trying to swing three of five potential votes. He is working overtime to secure Terry Hassett (Ward 12), John Igliozzi (Ward 7), Jo-Ann Ryan (Ward 5) and newly elected Nirva LaFortune (Ward 3).

The scenario playing out is the Igliozzi will take on the role of Council Majority Leader -- the de facto #2 power position and floor manager of legislation. A vote on the new leadership team with Salvatore in the #1 and Igliozzi in the #2 is expected for Thursday.

Matos has been serving as acting President since last May when then-Council President Luis Aponte resigned.

Aponte was indicted just days before he surrendered the council presidency. He was charged with two felony charges (unlawful appropriation of campaign funds and embezzlement), and two misdemeanor counts of taking campaign funds for personal use, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

Those charges are still pending.

Salvatore has had the support from Council members Wilbur Jennings, Sam Zurier (Ward 2), Seth Yurdin (Ward 1), Nick Narducci (Ward 4).

According to sources close to the Salvatore effort, there are multiple paths to the needed eight votes. He may have the votes secure as early as Monday night.

DEVELOPING

