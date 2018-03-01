Ruggerio, Mattiello, and Shekarchi on GoLocal LIVE From the RI State House on Thurs at 3 PM

A new way to cover politics and public policy decision-making launches on Thursday at 3:00 PM with — GoLocal LIVE broadcasting from the State House.

News Editor Kate Nagle will be talking to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello, House Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi, and others LIVE each Thursday.

The show will be viewable on GoLocalProv.com, Facebook live, Twitter, and YouTube live.

“We think this is a game changer — a real-time way to talk to everyone from legislative leaders to community activists regarding the most important issues as they are being debated,” said Nagle.

More LIVE

In 2018, GoLocal is unveiling multiple new programs to its LIVE platform. Broadcasting live from the RI State House is one of the new initiatives.

“The success we had in 2017 and the team we have built, lead by Kate and Molly [O’Brien], gives us the opportunity to build on this success. Broadcasting LIVE from the State House will be a unique opportunity to see and hear from the players in legislative debates — during the debates, It provides greater transparency,” said Josh Fenton, GoLocal24 CEO and Co-Founder.

Beyond host Nagle and O'Brien, GoLocal LIVE also features Rick Simone, host of The Taste, Ava Gaudet with arts and entertainment, and Fenton hosts Business Monday which includes Gary Sasse of Bryant University and Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory.

GoLocal LIVE launched in February of 2017 and has hosted by more than 1,200 interviews. LIVE has news with everyone from world leaders to Grammy award winners to community activists.

The all live broadcast is seen on GoLocalProv.com, Facebook live, Twitter Live, and YouTube live. All broadcast are posted to GoLocal with a news article.

