Riley: Time to Review Why 16 RI Municipal Pension Funds Shouldn’t Be Shut Down

Approximately two years ago, the Local Pension and OPEB Study Commission reported on local pension plans which are critically under-funded (funded ratio of less than 60%) as well as issues pertaining to other post-employment benefits.

Formed in 2011 as part of Pension Reform, this commission focused on data gathering and induced compliance. In January 2015, the commission produced a report to the Governor and General Assembly that contained a series of recommendations.

My analysis show that few, if any of the cities and towns labeled as “crisis” have followed through on their commitments to address the severe underfunding issues. Some have actually gone backwards. Most of the projected unfunded liabilities reductions have not been met and some appear as hopeless in terms of any possible reason these towns should be managing a defined pension plan. It is time we removed from these towns the ability to manage their own plans.

The commission met 39 times from 2011 through 2014 and came up with a series of recommendations. Some are quite helpful but given the lack of follow through it is clear that the Governor, after avoiding the Municipal issue for years, needs to make responsible and immediate decisions to deal with "zombie" Rhode Island towns.

The report concluded that a “one size fits all” approach to boosting sustainability of these funds was not appropriate. I vehemently disagree. The behavior of these critical status towns indicates the towns and their officials don’t belong managing a pension plan and should be shut down en masse. They should be expected to follow strict guidelines of funding and accounting.

Recommendations Considered:

"The Commission has considered eleven recommendations to improve local pension and OPEB plan health and help municipalities meet the challenge that will ensure sustainable benefits that are also affordable and competitive. We’ve taken great effort to incorporate dissenting viewpoints in this document so that legislators can fully and objectively assess alternatives."

Establish an oversight board

Expand legislation requiring fiscal impact statements

Require an annual funding notice

Expand proposed budget language in municipal disclosure process

Continue funding municipal incentive aid program

Study feasibility of administering a voluntary program to invest plan assets

Consider expanding criteria for oversight under the fiscal stability act

Develop a voluntary MERS pathway

Continue to monitor OPEB plans

Consider funding improvement plans for OPEB

Consider establishing a state-wide OPEB trust

The report can be found here. In the coming weeks, we will review the proposals of the 16 to 18 towns made to the commission in 2013 and their unfunded liability projections for 2016. Let’s just say it is not pretty.

Michael G. Riley is vice chair at Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity and is managing member and founder of Coastal Management Group, LLC. Riley has 35 years of experience in the financial industry, having managed divisions of PaineWebber, LETCO, and TD Securities (TD Bank). He has been quoted in Barron’s, Wall Street Transcript, NY Post, and various other print media and also appeared on NBC News, Yahoo TV, and CNBC.

Related Slideshow: Top Providence Pensions

Prev Next #49 Name- Daniel Guertin Annual Earning- $95,050.92 Postition- Police-5 City- Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19,1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #48 Name- Carmine Vallante Annual Earning- $95,140.20 Postition- Fire-4 City- Johnston State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19,1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #47 Name- Alfred Millard Annual Earning- $95,368.32 Postition- Fire-4 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- March 24, 1994 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #46 Name- James Rattigan Annual Earning- $95,983.44 Postition- Fire-4 City- North Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Service Retirement Date- June 30, 2003 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #45 Name- Frank Deangelis Annual Earning- $95,986.80 Postition- Fire-4 City- North Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #44 Name- Stephen Lowe Annual Earning- $96,156.36 Postition- Fire-4 City- Bristol State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 17, 1992 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #43 Name- Mary Gonsalves Annual Earning- $97,463.04 Postition- Police-5 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Beneficiary Retirement Date- December 1, 1993 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #42 Name- William O'Neill Annual Earning- $98,160.96 Postition- Fire-4 City- Cumberland State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- August 22, 1990 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #41 Name- Paul Healy Annual Earning- $98,183.28 Postition- Fire-4 City- Cranston State- RI Retirement Type- Service Retirement Date- October 20, 1993 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #40 Name- James Molloy Annual Earning- $98,711.16 Postition- Fire-4 City- Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 18, 1987 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #39 Name- Livia Miller Annual Earning- $99,193.80 Postition- Fire-4 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Beneficiary Retirement Date- May 1, 1997 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #38 Name- Joseph Battista Annual Earning- $99,271.08 Postition- Fire-4 City- Johnston State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- April 29, 2004 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #37 Name- Robert Kerfoot Annual Earning- $100,140.36 Postition- Fire-4 City- Cranston State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- March 24, 1994 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #36 Name- Ralph Ricci Annual Earning- $100,357.44 Postition- Fire-4 City- Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- April 28, 1994 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #35 Name- Henry Latek Annual Earning- $100,502.52 Postition- Fire-4 City- Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Service Retirement Date- June 30, 1995 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #34 Name- Joseph Bradley Annual Earning- $100,898.52 Postition- Fire-4 City- Whitefield State- NH Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- November 20, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #33 Name- Ronald Johnson Annual Earning- $102,098.64 Postition- Fire-4 City- North Scituate State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- May 1, 2003 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #32 Name- Gloria Pisaturo Annual Earning- $103,385.76 Postition- Police-5 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Beneficiary Retirement Date- December 1, 2002 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #31 Name- Edmond Malloy Annual Earning- $103,575.72 Postition- Police-5 City- Chepachet State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- September 5, 1990 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #30 Name- John Reposa Annual Earning- $104,665.44 Postition- Fire-4 City- Jamestown State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- June 21, 1995 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #29 Name- Pasquale Rocchio Annual Earning- $105,238.32 Postition- Police-5 City- North Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Service Retirement Date- August 22, 1989 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #28 Name- David Deignan Annual Earning- $105,609.36 Postition- Police-5 City- Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #27 Name- Lee Podedworny Annual Earning- $106,838.16 Postition- Fire-4 City- South Kingstown State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- July 23, 1992 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #26 Name- Nancy Donahue Annual Earning- $107,757.24 Postition- Fire-4 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Beneficiary Retirement Date- July 1, 2005 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #25 Name- Domenic Pono Annual Earning- $107,850.72 Postition- Fire-4 City- Cranston State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #24 Name- John Murphy Annual Earning- $107,892.84 Postition- Fire-4 City- Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #23 Name- Robert Carlson Annual Earning- $108,555.36 Postition- Fire-4 City- Greenville State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- April 24, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #22 Name- Robert Emmett Annual Earning- $109,256.16 Postition- Police-5 City- Cranston State- RI Retirement Type- Service Retirement Date- November 13, 1990 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #21 Name- Thomas Doyle Annual Earning- $109,329.24 Postition- Fire-4 City- West Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- August 26, 1988 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #20 Name- Joseph Errico Annual Earning- $109,611.60 Postition- Fire-4 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Service Retirement Date- June 30, 1995 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #19 Name- Edward MacDonald Annual Earning- $110,225.64 Postition- Fire-4 City- Johnston State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- May 26, 1994 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #18 Name- Alfred Lamothe Annual Earning- $110,505.96 Postition- Fire-4 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- September 6, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #17 Name- Ernest Silva Annual Earning- $112,796.28 Postition- Fire-4 City- Ft. Myers State- FL Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- April 24, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #16 Name- Edward Dolan Annual Earning- $113,126.04 Postition- Fire-4 City- North Kingstown State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #15 Name- Paul Marianetti Annual Earning- $113,331.60 Postition- Fire-4 City- Ormond Beach State- FL Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- November 17, 1994 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #14 Name- Rosemary Clark Annual Earning- $114,725.64 Postition- Police-5 City- Chepachet State- RI Retirement Type- Beneficiary Retirement Date- August 1, 2004 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #13 Name- John Gannon Annual Earning- $117,318.60 Postition-Police-5 City- Coventry State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- January 24, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #12 Name- Marcia Moise Annual Earning- $119,791.20 Postition- Fire-4 City- Jupiter State- FL Retirement Type- Beneficiary Retirement Date- April 1, 1997 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #11 Name- Robert Read Annual Earning- $123,105.00 Postition- Fire-4 City- Cranston State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #10 Name- Alfred Bertoncini Annual Earning- $123,599.16 Postition- Fire-4 City- Smithfield State- RI Retirement Type- Service Retirement Date- December 19,1994 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #9 Name- Victor Dichiara Annual Earning- $126,845.28 Postition- Fire-4 City- East Greenwich State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 17, 1992 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #8 Name- Edmund Calcagni Annual Earning- $135,702.72 Postition- Police-5 City- North Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 29, 1990 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #7 Name- James Kelly Annual Earning- $137,336.04 Postition- Fire-4 City- Greenville State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- September 28, 1988 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #6 Name- Vincent Delisi Annual Earning- $145,520.88 Postition- Fire-4 City- North Providence State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 17, 1992 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #5 Name- William Manchester Annual Earning- $148,839.84 Postition- Fire-4 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- December 19, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #4 Name- William D'Iorio Annual Earning- $156,870.60 Postition- Fire-4 City- Smithfield State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- Novemver 29, 1990 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #3 Name- Anthony Sauro Annual Earning- $161,487.24 Postition- Fire-4 City- Johnston State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- July 5, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. Prev Next #2 Name- Robert Anthony Annual Earning- $162,944.04 Postition- Fire-4 City- Smithfield State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- September 25, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence. #1 Name- Gilbert McLaughlin Annual Earning- $196,813.08 Postition- Fire-4 City- Warwick State- RI Retirement Type- Accidental Disability Retirement Date- October 24, 1991 Source: This information was secured through a FOIA request from the city of Providence.

