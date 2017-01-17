Riley: Pros Predictions for Beating the Treasurer in 2017

Barron’s Magazine this week reviewed 2016 returns for various investments and convened their annual roundtable. This is an excellent source for deciding on your specific allocations to stocks, fixed income or cash in our 2017 Beat the Treasurer Contest.

Barron’s Panel of experts is modestly bullish in what they described as a remarkably cohesive consensus. First, the bull market in bonds is over after 35 years and interest rates are headed north. The estimated range for stocks is down 5% to up 7% (nonvolatile) and the gains are predicted to be in the first 6 months. They are bearish on European prospects. The Panel was almost universally happy that President Elect Trump was focused on lowering US corporate tax rates and attacking US Government over-regulation.

2016 Results are shown in Table Below.

Eligible investments for 2017 and 2016 returns:

Details describing the Beach Street Buffer levels for both IWM and SPY will be determined real time at 4 p.m. January 31.

Investors will be able to pick their own allocation mix of VBINX, AGG, SPY and IWM. The portfolio will add up to 100%. You are competing against me (Beach Street), the 7.5% Discount rate selected by Gina Raimondo and Seth Magaziner’s 2017 investment portfolio and his dozens of professional money managers and consultants he pays between $70 and $100 million annually. 2016 represents the first Calendar or Fiscal year Magaziner has ever had a positive return professionally managing money.

Consensus Wall Street forecasts are bunched around S&P 500 2,350 year-end 2017, representing a roughly 5% gain not including dividends of approximately 2%. The suppressed mood of Wall Street advisers stands in stark contrast to exuberant sentiment indicators of late 2016 and early 2017.

Remember, a prudent portfolio usually has some fixed income component or cash. So, feel free to choose any level of cash in your allocation. Here are two sample portfolios below from Bullish Bob of Bristol and Negative Nancy from Narragansett.

Your entries can be sent to [email protected]. The contest begins January 31, 2017.

