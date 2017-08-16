Riley: Mayor Elorza Laughs at Municipal Black Hole

Why should a city, commonwealth, or state, be allowed to identify dollars that won’t be considered when calculating its full faith and credit?

This the conundrum right now as bankrupt Puerto Rico tries to figure out who has claim to what. It was obvious years ago that Puerto Rico was insolvent and bankrupt under almost any definition yet billions in bonds were subsequently issued and then purchased by American Investors under the ruse that they were backed by the full faith and credit of Puerto Rico. But were they really backed? And what of the various other bonds that were issued backed by sales tax revenue or another stream of future taxes. Were they all ultimately backed by the full faith and credit also?

They can’t all be paid off because there is no money, just more promises. Cities like Hartford and Chicago are undergoing huge battles over how pension obligations will be handled. This article discusses the dilemma in Chicago where Mayor Emmanuel ‘s latest scheme. The State is allowing the City to segregate the roughly $1 billion in tax revenue that goes to the City and issue bonds directly on that sum. The hope is that rating agencies will give these bonds a better rating than GO bonds currently get and lower the cost of borrowing to the City of Chicago.

Why Elorza Wants to be Puerto Rico

The same thing has happened in Puerto Rico where now there are competing claims on the same revenues. This exactly the road that Mayor Elorza will take if he can convince the Speaker. Providence has very few options to solve its imminent disaster. Note that Chicago and Hartford are not nearly as underfunded as Providence and Providence has much fewer resources for revenues. Mr. Elorza even had the nerve to mock serious observers of Providence's finances and has been unable to produce an independent report saying Providence is viable. We are now in the 3rd year of his paid for PFM study and we have done nothing. We are in the 2nd year of the much ballyhooed NRN 10-year study and not only has the Mayor implemented nothing he recently remained silent on perpetual contract law that had to be vetoed by Governor Raimondo. What was he thinking there? A perpetual contract would have made the NRN proposal worthless as it required a grand bargain.

The stats cited in Chicago’s case and article highlighted above are compared to Providence below:

Why is our Mayor so unconcerned about bankruptcy? Why does he laugh at taxpayers? What is his plan?

Michael G. Riley is vice chair at Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity and is managing member and founder of Coastal Management Group, LLC. Riley has 35 years of experience in the financial industry, having managed divisions of PaineWebber, LETCO, and TD Securities (TD Bank). He has been quoted in Barron’s, Wall Street Transcript, NY Post, and various other print media and also appeared on NBC News, Yahoo TV, and CNBC.