Riley: May Madness

The first week in May is always eventful. The Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo and of course the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder meeting in Omaha Nebraska. As a former shareholder, I attended several meetings with my friends from Wall Street. I looked forward to the meeting and still do. For a stock junkie like me, the financial meetings of early May are the equivalent of the super-bowl or NCAA March Madness.

Every young entrant into the world of finance is told, by his new mentors, to read the annual shareholder letter penned by Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett aka the “Oracle of Omaha." Not only were rookies told to read the current Annual report but also every letter he had written since becoming Chairman. His partner Charlie Munger has also delivered wisdom over the years and the two of them are like a comedy act. The event brings to town tens of thousands of shareholders devoted to every word uttered by Warren or his curmudgeon-like partner Charlie.

This year’s event easily filled the CenturyLink Center and overflowed into several nearby rooms and buildings with simulcast large screens everywhere. The seats in the stadium cannot be reserved and a surprising number of people sleep outside the entrance to run the 6:30 a.m. sprint to grab a great seat. Buffett and Munger go all day and the crowd enthusiastically takes notes. Now I can enjoy full coverage for that weekend ending with a Monday Morning 3-hour interview on CNBC. Nearly simultaneous to the “Woodstock for capitalists," is the Value Investors Conference in Omaha and in New York there is the Ira Sohn Conference featuring the wisdom of leading Hedge Fund Managers and their best current ideas.

This May blitz is pure heaven for me and I can watch it all with my feet up in my own den, live. Even if I don’t spend 72 hours straight watching “May madness” I can get highlights and replays on the internet. Talk about the information age.

I currently manage a Hedge Fund Narragansett Multi-Strategy Fund that my partner Danny Mintz and I started in Narragansett, Rhode Island in 2006. Each year, since the mid-1990’s, I have actively borrowed several ideas from these meetings and because of our background in listed Option Trading (me 1973, Danny 1975) we formed hedged strategies reflecting the ideas that we really liked.

2017 Ideas

By emerging markets and short SPY - US stocks are expensive this idea is from the Sohn conference and Jeffrey Gundlach

Three recent long idea picks from Buffett PSX, LSXMK - Liberty SiriusXM Group Class C and AAL- American Airlines

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) from the Vale Investors Conference

I encourage readers to do their own google search on these conferences and this year’s ideas. I guarantee other professionals like me are paying close attention and for beginners you should read the Buffett letters starting with this one.

Most of all enjoy the intellectual adventure.

Michael G. Riley is vice chair at Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity and is managing member and founder of Coastal Management Group, LLC. Riley has 35 years of experience in the financial industry, having managed divisions of PaineWebber, LETCO, and TD Securities (TD Bank). He has been quoted in Barron’s, Wall Street Transcript, NY Post, and various other print media and also appeared on NBC News, Yahoo TV, and CNBC.