Riley: Magaziner’s “Back to Basics” Investment Choice Bombs
Tuesday, April 03, 2018
It turns out that the Treasurer either didn’t understand the “CPC” (Crisis Protection Class) trend following strategy that he chose as his hedge fund substitute or he was talked into this bad investment by highly paid consultants.
Either way, the new strategy caused one of the largest single month pension losses on an investment in decades.
***
The total program lost -8.3% in February alone. CPC Trend lost -13.6% in a single month. This is back to basics? This is not a second guess on our part or backseat driving. The decision to shift hedge fund money to trend following strategies as a back to basics solution, was laughable on its face. We cited the vulnerability several weeks back.
This enormous loss shows that the entire edifice of decision making led by Magaziner is prone to poor decision-making befitting of a rookie who seeks a career in politics and not one as a financial professional. I challenge the team lead by Magaziner to show me a worse single month performance in any product or asset class since 2008. And this performance may not get any better as March has been nearly as volatile as February.
Here’s what Rhode Island said about CPC :
Here’s what Riley said about CPC:
“Close inspection of the “Back to Basics” portfolio shows that our Treasurer may have surprisingly and unwittingly taken on more risk after jettisoning $600 million in hedge fund holdings since September 2016.
Mr. Magaziner managed to fully fund this trend following CTA strategy, known as Crisis Protection Class (CPC) at year-end. 2017 was an ideal year for this strategy with record low volatility and persistent trend.
It is critically important to see how this Crisis Protection Class manager handled the deep sell off a few weeks ago. If the CPC lost money in that environment, then what’s the point? Both Raimondo and Magaziner told us the hedge funds purpose was to dampen sudden downdrafts, not to exacerbate them.
Now Magaziner says that was a mistake and trend following reduces risk. I think he is dead wrong and has it backward. So now this is the perfect opportunity for Magaziner to show us how well his “protection" worked. He already has the real-time results but likely won’t tell us.”
What is Magaziner going to do?
Well, the performance of CPC was so awful in February of 2018 that Mr. Magaziner was forced to address the losses just one month after praising the program.
