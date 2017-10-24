Riley: Connecticut Municipalities in Scramble With Hartford & Moody’s

Last week Moody’s initiated reviews for downgrades of 29 Connecticut local governments affecting $3.5 Billion of outstanding debt.

Connecticut has been operating without a budget since the beginning of the current Fiscal year July 1, 2017. Without a budget, expenditures are controlled by the Governor through the use of an executive order.

Under the current executive order, state funding of local governments is nearly $1 billion less than last fiscal year. Moody’s mentions localities in Connecticut have unlimited property tax “flexibility” which makes bondholders happy but not taxpayers.

Hartford is at the center of the storm where the Moody’s note reads, “Hartford is likely to default on its debt as early as November without additional concessions from the State of Connecticut, bondholders and labor unions.” The report further states, “The State can fully fund its PILOT payments, bondholders can accept a haircut or less returns or a longer payout and or Unions can offer concessions”

Lower taxes accompany growth, higher taxes retard growth.

Like Puerto Rico, Hartford has no other realistic solutions. Half of Hartford’s property is tax exempt. Now where have Rhode Islanders heard that before? (Hint: It's where the Grays used to play).

Hartford taxpayers pay the highest mill rate in the state and as some politicians have learned higher taxes erode economic growth prospects. The effect of higher property taxes in Providence is clear as the City slowly chokes. Its amazing Elorza and Raimondo do not get that lower taxes accompany growth and higher taxes retard growth.

According to an editorial in the Hartford Courant, Hartford’s key financial problem is its fixed costs – the bills it is obligated to pay in upcoming years.

These Include:

Debt Service (interest on loans taken years ago)

Benefits due to retirees (promises inked long ago for work already performed)

Current cost of labor- teachers, police, fire politicians and staffers

Moody’s projects the city will fall $60 to $80 million short of its obligations. Approximately $618 million will have to be paid in debt service over the next 19 years and $6.6 BILLION will have to be paid in labor costs for salaries, benefits, (insurance and pensions).

The Courant concludes labor costs will eventually choke the city to death and Moody’s estimates that Hartford needs about $840 million over that time to keep Hartford from running deficits (which, by the way, are unlawful).

Moody’s makes an additional point about “binding arbitration."

“The state could provide non-financial support by adopting legislation to relieve municipalities of the current binding arbitration process.” In Rhode Island, some backward thinking-Democrats have consistently and irresponsibly proposed the opposite

So far, unions in Connecticut have their back up and are prepared to fight. If they were to follow Providence and Rhode Island, the Connecticut unions can then convince vote hungry assembly members that they can assuage bondholders and thus Moody’s, by giving GO bondholders first lien on taxes. This will then force State Taxpayers to bail out Hartford. Labor friendly legislators would obviously then be well rewarded for such legislation and produce targeted bailouts as in Central Falls case in Rhode Island and of course re-election. Now wouldn’t that be Raimondo like? Then Luke Bronin can laugh at Bankruptcy just like Jorge Elorza does. The joke will be on State Taxpayers. Hah, Hah!!!

