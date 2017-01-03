Riley: 2017 RI Projected Pension Returns Scary and Worsening

2016 was a very strange year for all investors, there were huge swings and a collapse in prices of oil and other commodities that turned from an early route in February 2016 only to rally dramatically to extended gains through the end of 2016.

Then the mid-year Brexit vote produced a second large drop and opportunity in U.S. stocks when the U.K. decided to leave the EU. High dividend oil stocks helped support the larger indices like the S&P 500.

But the real fireworks were in November when Donald Trump shocked the world and the prospect of lifting the “boot off the throat of business” combined with twin goals of tax simplification and reduction, instantly revalued U.S. equities 10% higher. Most indices had double-digit gains.

Now What?

The market reached its point of over enthusiasm in mid-December with CNBC members and guests enthusiastically insisting that “Dow 20,000" would happen any second. As I predicted at that moment, it was a very bad time to buy for retail investors and they are likely holding a bag. While the frothiness has worn down quite a bit, it’s still unclear whether near-term selling has come to an end.

What does this mean for the pension crisis?

Unfortunately, despite the positive ramifications of a return to smart regulation and reduced corporate taxes in America, there is a significant reason for concern about the current level of stock prices and the returns necessary to support our crumbling pension system. The state (57% funded) uses a 7.5% discount rate as its expected rate of return and Providence (24% funded) uses an 8% discount rate. For comparison, Warren Buffett uses 4.5%. But it's worse than that because Mr. Buffett relies heavily on my favorite metric of value in U.S. stocks.

He uses a ratio of total stock market Capitalization to U.S. GDP.

Here’s what it looks like today:

As of 2017-01-02 (updates daily):

The stock market is significantly overvalued. Based on historical ratio of total market cap over GDP (currently at 125.4%), it is likely to return -0.2% a year from this level of valuation, including dividends.

Providence's pension fund would not survive 2 years of this predicted return and the State of Rhode Island would be severely hampered. No one knows how the market will perform but the situation is scary and worsening.

Next week I will design a Beach Street Buffer as the only investment in the RI portfolio. We can fire everyone and beat the States return. We will also allow entries from readers as to how they would invest for 2017. I guarantee the Beach Street Buffer will outperform Rhode Islands Pension Fund in 2017 and then again in 2018.

