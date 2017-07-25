Riley: China, Trump, and the Grey Rhino

Gray Rhinos are not old Republicans “in name only." Gray Rhinos are the equivalent of America's “Black Swan."

The term was popularized by a former colleague Nassim Taleb, author of Fooled by Randomness (2001) and the Black Swan (2007), and is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise, has a major effect, and is often inappropriately rationalized after the fact with the benefit of hindsight.

The term is based on an ancient saying which presumed black swans did not exist, but the saying was rewritten after Black Swans were discovered in the wild.

Gray Rhinos or Black Swan

A New York Times article on Sunday echoed and expanded my previously stated concern about a mysterious borrowing binge and abducted or missing CEOs in China.

My concern was first aroused with the mysterious disappearance of Wu Xiaohui Chairman of Anbang Insurance. The chairman of Anbang is one of several influential chairmen rapidly expanding debt to buy American assets. Anbang Insurance Group, Fosun International, HNA Group and Dalian Wanda Group have all recently been involved in highly unusual transactions.

Fosun has suddenly begun liquidating its portfolio and unusual transactions are occurring at Dalian Wanda Group.

These leveraged companies are among the largest in China and have been often mentioned with ties to the Trump administration. Kushner with Anbang ties and HNA is in the last stages of acquiring Anthony Scaramucci owned Hedge Fund Sky Bridge Capital. Mr. Scaramucci, in a telephone interview reported in May of 2017, disputed any suggestion that HNA was trying to curry favor with the Trump administration. “I’m very glad to have sold my business to them. They’re world-class,” he said. “And if I were to serve in government, I’d sign a full recusal, so I wouldn’t be dealing with them.” and is being reviewed.

Trump Ties

Now Mr. Scaramucci is actually in the Trump Administration and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin must approve the sale of Sky Bridge to HNA as part of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US. Pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, the Treasury must review any transactions that would result in control of a US business by a foreign person. Mnuchin will have to sign off on this deal, and it has never been clear who owns HNA. See image in article from NYT.

Whatever is going on in China, with large Company CEOs suddenly disappearing or being arrested and with those same entities having ties to the Trump administration, is scary. It appears that someone behind the scenes in China is very worried about leverage at some very aggressive companies known as Gray Rhinos. That alone is enough for me to recommend taking some money out of the market until this story clears up. Retirement money should be well protected.

Michael G. Riley is vice chair at Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity and is managing member and founder of Coastal Management Group, LLC. Riley has 35 years of experience in the financial industry, having managed divisions of PaineWebber, LETCO, and TD Securities (TD Bank). He has been quoted in Barron’s, Wall Street Transcript, NY Post, and various other print media and also appeared on NBC News, Yahoo TV, and CNBC.