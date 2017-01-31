Riley: Barron’s Touts Dow 30,000 Unfortunately RI Needs Dow 45,000
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The disturbing thing is that most investors would be thrilled with this outcome and you would think retirees, in poorly funded pension plans like Rhode Island and Providence, could breathe a sigh of relief. Their plans would be safe they might think.
Sadly, even such a seemingly great performance by the Dow would severely harm the solvency and sustainability of both our Pension plans. A little present value calculation shows that this would be a compounded rate of return of about 5.2% and that’s if we were 100% invested in the Dow. We are not. In fact, our State pension fund is benchmarked against a 60% Stocks and 40% bond weighted portfolio. With the 10-year treasury bonds yielding 2.5% the expected return given this scenario is the following expected return = 60% times 5.2% + 40% times 2.5% or 3.12% +1% = 4.12%.
Rhode Island is Screwed
Our pension funds are so underfunded that Dow 30,000 in 8 years doesn’t help. A 4.12% compounded return over the next 8 years in this interest rate environment would set back our pension fund by nearly $2 Billion dollars over the next 8 years. This will mean dramatically higher ARC payments and a substantial increase in State taxes and that’s not even counting bailing out Providence which is 99% certain if we only get to Dow 30,000 in 8 years.
A very good question might be at this point; So, Mr. Riley “How high does the Dow have to be for Rhode Island pension fund break even? Stay viable and avoid crisis?”
The answer is again the 60/40 weighting that produces 7.5% compounded. I believe it’s safe to assume the 40% in bonds will yield 2.5% or higher, maybe 3%. The other 60%, the stock portion, needs to yield 10.8% to achieve a combined yield of 7.5%.
Magaziner needs Dow 45,000 to break even
The State pension fund returned 7.5% in calendar year 2016 with the S&P 500 up 10% and the Dow up 20%. Obviously, the state pension fund is built to underperform markets. So just how high does the Dow Jones Industrial Average need to go for Rhode Island’s complex and expensive portfolio to achieve 7.5% return over the next 8 years?
Not just 30,000 or even 35,000 but …. Are you ready? We are so poorly funded as a state and positioned, even after reform that we need:
DOW 45,000
This is obviously more than double in the Dow over the next 8 years just for us to break even. No big deal, right? I was still on the trading floor when the Dow first closed above 10,000 in March of 1999. It took 17 + years to double to 20,000. Rhode Island needs it to more than double in the next 8 years just to break even….. Good luck Rhode Island!!
