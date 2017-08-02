Riley: A Pension Fund Solution

Providence and the State of Rhode Island have officially reported the returns on assets in the pension plan for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2017.

The results are as follows:

Providence’s Wainwright Counsel LLC continues to outperform Seth Magaziner and the State of Rhode Island. Fiscal Year 2017 was a great 12 months with gains of 17.90% in equities. The surge especially after the election of President Donald Trump has been beneficial for all investors and has somewhat repaired the damage of the past 3 years. However, a view of the Table above shows dismal returns over 3 years that will threaten the viability of pension funds across Rhode Island.

The State of Rhode Island rarely exceeds 10% return in bull markets no matter how much equities surge in any year. Why not build a portfolio that caps returns at 10% in order to receive 1.4 times the return when returns are below 10%.

For example, if over the next year SPY gains 6% then Rhode Island gains 8.4% AND! in addition to that, there is less risk. If the SPY has a loss of between zero and - 10% the State loses nothing. Example: SPY loses 8% over the next year. Result > Rhode Island loses nothing ZIP, ZERO, NADDA.

This strategy has proven results, I’ve been doing it for 20 years and my hedge fund has been doing it since inception here in Rhode Island in 2006. The best part is the State could literally fire every consultant they have and save tens of millions in fees and keep tens of millions going to Wall Street and friends of politicians for the next election run.

Ask the Treasurer of your city and your State why they don’t use this simple, transparent and superior strategy.

Related Slideshow: Timeline - Rhode Island Pension Reform

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Michael G. Riley is vice chair at Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity and is managing member and founder of Coastal Management Group, LLC. Riley has 35 years of experience in the financial industry, having managed divisions of PaineWebber, LETCO, and TD Securities (TD Bank). He has been quoted in Barron’s, Wall Street Transcript, NY Post, and various other print media and also appeared on NBC News, Yahoo TV, and CNBC.