RI Senate Candidate Keith Opposes PawSox Stadium Deal
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
He is also urging Senator Hanna Gallo to take stance on the issue.
“I would advise the Senator that her failed tax and spend policies have been detrimental to our entire state's population over the last 20 years. The time is now to stop this madness and return a budget and governmental scope to a ratio in line with our state's population, and our neighbors within the Northeast,” said Keith.
Keith adds, “The Senate has made it their mission to rob more taxpayers with the PawSox Stadium proposal. They are promising that the taxpayers will not fund a dime, but only have to put up their income as collateral. This dog and pony show has played out many times before in our state. Our current legislators believe that the only way to have economic growth is by using tax dollars to attract companies. This has proven to fail more often than succeed. If we believe that this time it is going to be different, then I would like to point everyone to the Rhode Island Convention Center.
When the Rhode Island Convention Center was pitched to the people of Rhode Island, we were told that it would not cost us a dime. However, it has cost us dearly with the running tally being over $500 Million dollars. The expectation is upward towards $1 Billion dollars before the bonds are paid in full. Meanwhile, our schools are failing, our roads and bridges are crumbling, and our current Senator, Hanna Gallo, has sat by idly as the $500+ Million dollar malinvestment continues to be a drain on our tax dollars.”
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?

Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
