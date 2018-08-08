Welcome! Login | Register

RI NOW Endorses an Additional 34 Candidates for 2018 Election

Wednesday, August 08, 2018

GoLocalProv Political Team

 

Paul Roselli is one of the candidates endorsed by RI NOW

The Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women (RI NOW) has endorsed an additional 34 candidates, resulting in a total of 74 endorsements for the 2018 election.

According to RI NOW, this slate of candidates will work effectively both individually and together to achieve NOW’s five primary goals: 1) advance reproductive freedom; 2) promote economic justice; 3) end violence against women in all forms; 4) secure LGBTQ rights, and 5) end racism.

RI NOW will be hosting an Open House for these endorsed candidates in Providence on Sunday, August 26 from 4-6 pm, which happens to be Women’s Equality Day.

In July, RI NOW endorsed 36 candidates -- see who RI NOW endorsed previously HERE.

A final round of endorsements will occur after the Primary in September.

The candidates are as follows:

City/Town Council                                                                          House

Suzy Alba, Smithfield                                                                  Edith Ajello, District 1

Abel Gifford Collins, South Kingstown                                        Karen Alzate, District 60

Caryn Corenthal, East Greenwich                                               Laufton Ascencao, District 68

John Donegan, Cranston Ward 3                                               Jean Philippe Barros, District 59         

Gail Harvey, Cranston At-Large                                                  David Bennett, District 20

Meghan Kallman, Pawtucket Ward 5                                         Kathleen Fogarty, District 35

Nirva LaFourtune, Providence Ward 3                                       Arthur Handy, District 18

Valerie Larkin, Newport Ward 2                                                 Joseph McNamara, District 19

Sarah Lee, Cranston At -Large                                                  Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, District 46

Cynthia Long-Ratteron, Jamestown                                          Evan Shanley, District 24

Sabina Matos, Providence Ward 15                                          Michael Steiner, District 41

Angela McCalla, Newport Ward 1                                             Deborah Ruggiero, District 74

June Sager Speakman, Warren                                                 Moira Walsh, District 3

Lammis Vargas, Cranston Ward 1                                                           

 

Senate                                                                                                

Sandra Cano, District 8

Dawn Euer, District 13

Gayle Goldin, District 3

Joshua Miller, District 28

Ryan Pearson, District 19

Paul Roselli, District 23

Adam Satchell, District 9     

 

:!