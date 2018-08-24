RI Latino PAC Announces 2018 Primary Endorsements
Friday, August 24, 2018
“RILPAC is committed to educating and electing the best candidates that will best serve and represent Rhode Island’s growing Latinx community. After a lengthy endorsement process over the last few months the endorsement committee has made the following recommendations, which were reviewed and accepted by the PACs Board of Directors,” said RILPAC in their press release.
This announcement follows RILPAC's first round around of endorsements that took place on August 20.
The endorsements are as follows:
Providence-
- Senate District 1 - Maryellen Goodwin
- Senate District 7 - Frank Ciccone
- Senate District 5 - Nick Autiello
- House Rep Dist. 13 - Mario Mendez
- House Rep Dist 12 - Luis Vargas
- House Rep Dist 11 - Grace Diaz
- House Rep Dist. 9 - Dwayne Keys
- House Rep Dist. 7 - Belen Florez
- House Rep Dist. 5 - Marcia Ranglin-Vassell
- House Rep Dist. 4 - Rebecca Kislak
- Mayor - Jorge Elorza
- Council ward 15 - Sabina Matos
- Council Ward 14 - David Salvatore
- Council ward 13- Cyd McKenna
- Council ward 12 - Kat Kerwin
- Council ward 8 - Deya Garcia
- Council ward 6 - Michael Correia
- Council ward 4 - Jason Roias
- Council Ward 2 - Ryan Holt
- Council Ward 1 - Justice Gaines
Pawtucket-
- Senate District 8 - Sandra Cano
- House Rep Dist. 60 - Karen Alzate
- House Rep Dist 58 - Jonathan Vallecilla
- Council at Large - Emmanuel Echevarria
- Council at Large - Janie Segui Rodriguez
- Council at Large - Michael Araujo
- Council Ward 6 - Tim Rudd
- Council Ward 5 - Meghan Kallman
- Council Ward 4 - Andrew Maguire
Central Falls-
- Council at Large - Maria Rivera
- Council Ward 1 - Jonathon Acosta
- Council Ward 4 - Jessica Vega
Cranston-
- Council at Large - Steve Stycos
- Council Ward 1 - Lammis Vargas
Newport-
- Council at Large - Susan Taylor
Smithfield-
- Senate District 22 - Stephen Archambault
Statewide-
- Secretary of State - Nellie Gorbea
- State Treasurer - Seth Magaziner
Editor's note: A previous version did not contain Lammis Vargas for City Council in Cranston as it was not on the release: RILPAC said it was an oversight and she is being endorsed.
Updated Friday 4:04 p.m.
