RI GOP to Host Free Candidate Training Classes
Monday, April 30, 2018
“Has over 80 years of Democratic Control in Rhode Island taken a “toll” on you? We can give you the tools to do something about it. Learn How to Run for Office," said the party in its press release.
The classes begin on Monday, May 14 and run once a week through June 18.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, May 14th 7PM-9PM: Fundraising, Campaign Finance, Filings/Deadlines
Tuesday, May 22nd 7PM-9PM: Campaign Organization, Technology Tools, Get Out The Vote
Monday, June 4th 7PM-9PM: Messaging/Public Policy, Talking Points, Media Relations, Social Media
Monday, June 11th 7PM-9PM: Branding, Door Knocking, Public Speaking, Opposition Research
Monday, June 18th 7PM-9PM: Makeup Class
