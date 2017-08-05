RI GOP Claims Mattiello, Montanaro Jr. are Misleading Taxpayers

The Rhode Island Republican Party is claiming that Frank Montanaro Jr. and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello have been misleading RI’s taxpayers.

The GOP claims focus on "a scam" involving Montanaro and $50,000 of free tuition and the related cover-up.

“When will the deceit, and the deflection coming from Montanaro and Mattiello about this scandal end? Montanaro pressured RIC into giving him a special treatment and he has lied about it. Montanaro should pay back the entire amount of free tuition he received NOW! Matteillo should have already terminated Montanaro, who has been investigated by the state police,” said RI Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell.

He continued, “Mattiello says he listens to his constituents. Well, he will be hearing from them soon enough about Montanaro. The RI Republican Party will be informing the voters of Mattiello’s district in the near future about Montanaro’s scam and how Mattiello has misled the voters about it and is allowing Montanaro to get away with it,”

The RI Republican Party is claiming the following:

FIRST FALSEHOOD - Montanaro claimed that the free tuition he received while on leave from RIC was given to him “just like anyone else.” Mattiello stated Montanaro did not get “special permission” to receive free tuition while on leave (6/7/17, 6/19/17)

TRUTH – RIC did not follow standard procedure in agreeing to give Montanaro free tuition benefits while on leave. RIC gave Montanaro special administrative authorization to receive free tuition benefit. Montanaro filed false documents with URI indicating that he was not on leave (6/20/17, 7/26/17, 8/3/17)

SECOND FALSEHOOD- Montanaro claimed there “wasn’t a disagreement” between him and RIC about him receiving free tuition benefits while on leave (6/7/17)

TRUTH - RIC disputed whether Montanaro should receive free tuition benefits during his three-year leave but RIC agreed to it after they were threatened with a union grievance (8/3/17)

THIRD FALSEHOOD - Montanaro indicated that he would “return the monetary equivalent of the tuition benefit.” Mattiello said Montanaro was “agreeing to pay the money back” (6/21/17)

TRUTH - Montanaro is only paying back $41,000 of the $50,000 free tuition he received and is doing so over 10 years interest-free (8/3/17)

