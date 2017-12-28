RI General Assembly to Open 2018 Session on Tuesday
Thursday, December 28, 2017
The 2018 session will begin on Tuesday, January 2 at 4 p.m. when the House of Representatives and the Senate will meet in their respective chambers to begin work.
It is an election year which usually mutes the number of significant legislative initiatives, but this year there are big budget holes, ongoing issues with UHIP, and continuing problems at the Department of Children, Youth & Families.
And, the PawSox legislation is still hanging out there.
Certainly, Finance Committee and House Oversight will have full plates in 2018.
The public is invited to attend.
Session to be Shown Live
The opening House session will be broadcast live by Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox and Full Channel and Channel 15.
The Senate session will be shown immediately after.
Both sessions can be seen on live stream by clicking here.
