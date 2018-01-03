RI General Assembly Cancels Thursday Session Due to Snowstorm

The Rhode Island General Assembly has canceled their session on Thursday due to the snowstorm that is expected to bring as much as 12 inches of snow to Rhode Island.

The Senate Finance Committee hearing on legislation to provided public support for the new PawSox Stadium has been postponed to Tuesday, January 9, at the rise of the Senate session around 4:30 p.m.

Both chambers will meet Wednesday at their regularly scheduled time, 4 p.m.

PHOTOS: Opening of the 2018 Session - Inside the State House

