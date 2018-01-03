RI General Assembly Cancels Thursday Session Due to Snowstorm
Wednesday, January 03, 2018
The Senate Finance Committee hearing on legislation to provided public support for the new PawSox Stadium has been postponed to Tuesday, January 9, at the rise of the Senate session around 4:30 p.m.
Both chambers will meet Wednesday at their regularly scheduled time, 4 p.m.
PHOTOS: Opening of the 2018 Session - Inside the State House
