RI Dem Party Rips GOP’s Bell for Not Calling Out Trump on Latest Charlottesville Comments

The Rhode Island Democratic Party issued a mock "missing person" report on Wednesday for RI Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell, for what they say has been Bell's failure to issue a statement President Donald Trump's latest comments on the events in Charlottesville.

As GoLocalProv reported, Bell has refused to answer questions regarding Trump’s now multiple responses to the events in Charlottesville.

"The RI Democratic Party expressed concern today for the whereabouts of RI Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell, who is known to issue a press release at the drop of a hat, yet seems strangely absent in issuing a reaction to President Trump's press conference yesterday where he rationalized and validated the white supremacist movement," wrote the party in a statement released Wednesday.

Statement by RI Dem Party Chair

Democratic Party spokesperson William Lynch released the following statement on Wednesday:

"Many national Republican leaders are issuing a stark rebuke of President Trump's comments yesterday, but back here in Rhode Island the silence is deafening from the RI Republican Party chair or any Republican candidate for the Senate or Governor's office.



The President needs to hear from his own party on how inappropriate and incendiary his comments were yesterday. If local GOP leaders and candidates sit on the sidelines, they are implicitly telling the President his behavior and commentary are acceptable.

All Rhode Islanders deserve to know where Mr. Flanders, Mrs. Morgan, Mayor Fung, Brandon Bell and Joe Trillo stand on this issue. Issuing statements condemning racism is not enough. Each one of them needs to answer a simple question: Were President Trump's comments appropriate yesterday? Today I call on each of them to send a clear message to the President that there is only one side of this debate to stand on.”

Related Slideshow: Tweets of Charlottesville

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.