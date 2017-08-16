RI Dem Party Rips GOP’s Bell for Not Calling Out Trump on Latest Charlottesville Comments
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
As GoLocalProv reported, Bell has refused to answer questions regarding Trump’s now multiple responses to the events in Charlottesville.
"The RI Democratic Party expressed concern today for the whereabouts of RI Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell, who is known to issue a press release at the drop of a hat, yet seems strangely absent in issuing a reaction to President Trump's press conference yesterday where he rationalized and validated the white supremacist movement," wrote the party in a statement released Wednesday.
Statement by RI Dem Party Chair
Democratic Party spokesperson William Lynch released the following statement on Wednesday:
"Many national Republican leaders are issuing a stark rebuke of President Trump's comments yesterday, but back here in Rhode Island the silence is deafening from the RI Republican Party chair or any Republican candidate for the Senate or Governor's office.
The President needs to hear from his own party on how inappropriate and incendiary his comments were yesterday. If local GOP leaders and candidates sit on the sidelines, they are implicitly telling the President his behavior and commentary are acceptable.
All Rhode Islanders deserve to know where Mr. Flanders, Mrs. Morgan, Mayor Fung, Brandon Bell and Joe Trillo stand on this issue. Issuing statements condemning racism is not enough. Each one of them needs to answer a simple question: Were President Trump's comments appropriate yesterday? Today I call on each of them to send a clear message to the President that there is only one side of this debate to stand on.”
Related Slideshow: Tweets of Charlottesville
President Donald Trump
We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017
Hillary Clinton
Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017
Governor McAuliffe
There's no place in Virginia for hatred & bigotry. People who've come to VA today to hurt others are not patriots, they are cowards. Go home pic.twitter.com/HRESFfFAxN— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 12, 2017
David Duke
Attempting to blame me, as a peaceful attendee of this rally, for the violence against us today, shows how feared I am by these traitors.— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 13, 2017
Governor Raimondo
My father fought against Nazism in WWII. The white supremacist rally in VA is not America. All Americans should stand in opposition to hate.— Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 12, 2017
The surest way to defeat #UniteTheRight bigots is to stand up against discrimination & prejudice in all its forms & strive for true equality— Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) August 12, 2017
Melania Trump
Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017
Senator McConnell
The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions.— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017
Min. Leader Pelosi
As we mourn the victims of this act of terror, we must vow to defeat bigotry, racism & hatred. #Charlottesville https://t.co/SkOP1lYAyq pic.twitter.com/QujSXD7YNl— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 12, 2017
Senator Sanders
No, Mr. President. This is a provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism and hatred and create violence. Call it out for what it is. https://t.co/WibPqkLsLa— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017
