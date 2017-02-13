Rep. Williams Introduces Bill Exempting Natural Hair Braiders from Needing Licenses

Representative Anastasia Williams introduced legislation that would exempt natural hair braiders from the state’s requirement for hairdressers and cosmeticians to be licensed.

“There are many natural hair braiders in the state who are struggling with the overburdening regulations and licensing fees in order to make a living from their craft. Without the presence of possibly toxic chemicals in the braiding process, there is no need to take more money out of the pockets of these hardworking women and men who work with hair in a natural and safe way,” said Williams.

The Legislation

According to the legislation, natural hair braiding is a service of twisting, wrapping, weaving, extending, locking, or braiding hair by hand or with mechanical devices.

"For centuries, natural hair bradding has been a common practice for African and African American women. Hair bradding skills and techniques come naturally. Natural hair bradding is an art form, limited only by the braider’s creativity and does not require any kind of formal training. Forcing natural hair braiders to meet the same licensing requirements as cosmetologists is a clear injustice,” said Williams.

Natural hair braiding includes the use of natural or synthetic hair extensions, natural or synthetic hair and fibers, decorative beads, and other hair accessories; minor trimming of natural hair or hair extensions incidental to twisting, wrapping, weaving, extending, locking, or braiding hair; the use of topical agents such as conditioners, gels, moisturizers, oils, pomades, and shampoos in conjunction with hair braiding; the making of wigs from natural hair, natural fibers, synthetic fibers, and hair extensions; and mechanical devices mean clips, combs, crochet hooks, curlers, curling irons, hairpins, rollers, scissors, blunt-tipped needles, thread, and hair binders.

It does not include the application of dyes, reactive chemicals, or other preparations to alter the color of the hair or to straighten, curl, or alter the structure of the hair; or the use of chemical hair joining agents such as synthetic tape, keratin bonds, or fusion bonds.

