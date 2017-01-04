NEW: Rep. Nardolillo to Propose Legislation Reinstating E-Verify

Representative Robert "Bobby" Nardolillo will propose legislation during the 2017 House session to reverse then-Governor Lincoln Chafee’s 2014 executive order on immigration and reinstate E-Verify.

“This is a small business killer,” said Rep. Nardolillo (R-District 28 Coventry). “By harboring illegal immigrants and allowing them to work in our state, without proper documentation, jobs are being taken away from well-deserving Rhode Island citizens and small businesses are on the hook for paying fines for breaking the law. Simple logic tells me and should tell everyone, this is a lose-lose for all Rhode Islanders. E-Verify must be reinstated to assist our small business community, by saving jobs and cutting unnecessary costs.”

About E-Verify in RI

In 2014, Chafee signed an executive order stating that agents of the Rhode Island executive branch shall not detain an individual pursuant to an ICE Detainer, unless ICE has obtained a judicial order of deportation or removal from the United States for the individual. An "ICE Detainer" means a civil immigration detainer issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"), a component of the Department of Homeland Security.

Nardolillo’s bill would require the state of Rhode Island to use E-Verify to assure any new employees it hires are legally allowed employment in the state.



“I witnessed over two dozen illegal residents testifying before the House Committee on Judiciary during the 2016 legislative session, stating that they needed drivers licenses to get to work,” stated Rep. Nardolillo. “This is proof positive that illegal residents are here and taking jobs away from our citizens.”

National Picture



According to a statement issued by Nardolillo, the National Conference of State Legislatures, in 2012, eight states enacted legislation related to E-Verify: Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Three of these states now mandate E-Verify for at least some employers: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Other states made technical changes to earlier laws, clarifying definitions, creating safe harbor provisions or establishing a hotline to report work authorization violations.



“It is imperative that we take great care, especially in today’s day and age, in how our economically-struggling state is managed.” said Rep. Nardolillo. “Rhode Island taxpayers are already severely over-taxed, and the cost of putting more Rhode Islanders out of work, when our current unemployment rate is 5.3%, well over the national average, by employing illegal immigrants, is irresponsible to our legal citizens. When illegals take up residency in Rhode Island, it puts a burden on our small business community, our human resources, law enforcement personnel, educational facilities, and other government institutions.”



Nicholas Mattiello Speaker of the House GoLocal sat down with Mattiello in December to talk about his priorities for 2017. "We have to see what we can do, but our number one priority is going to be the car tax. I'd like to give retirees a little more tax relief. I'd like to eliminate the tax on the tax for leased vehicles - when you pay your property tax through a lease you actually end up paying a sales tax on the property tax and that's a tax that annoys folks and I'd like to eliminate that. I'd like to raise the exemption on the estate tax, so that we are better able to keep successful folks in the state of Rhode Island for their job creation, for their philanthropy, the general economic activity that they create." Read the rest of the interview here. M. Teresa Paiva Weed Senate President In the 2016 legislative session, I look forward to continuing to work with the House and the Governor to build upon the economic momentum Rhode Island has been gaining. The Senate is committed to a competitive tax and regulatory environment, along with continued investments in education and infrastructure that help to fuel our state's economy. Addressing mental health is a priority for the Senate this year. The Health and Human Services Committee has conducted a series of hearings and will be making recommendations to improve mental health services in Rhode Island. It is important that we enact the Justice Reinvestment reforms passed by the Senate last year. The Senate will act on these bills early in the new session. The Senate also will be working to increase wages for direct care workers, including those who serve the developmentally disabled and those who work in home care. Patricia Morgan House Minority Leader The Republican caucus will continue to champion issues will help average Rhode Islanders. We will be using the Republican Policy Group to provide oversight to programs and policies that are driving up the cost of living and that are dampening the economic vitality of our state. These issues are vital to hardworking Rhode Islanders who deserve job and financial security. We will continue to be a voice for Rhode Islanders who feel that government has stopped representing their best interests. We are encouraged that Speaker Mattiello has embraced our proposal to eliminate the Car Tax. However, shifting that cost from municipal taxpayers to state taxpayers is akin to taking money from the right pocket instead of the left. State subsidies alone should not be the only solution. While wasteful programs in our state budget can certainly provide a down payment, we must address the root cause of the car tax and give municipalities tools to help them control their spending. Disability pension reform is one such tool. Abuse of that program drives up property taxes and hurts families and small businesses, alike. Abuse of that program drives up property taxes and hurts families and small businesses, alike. Prev Next Joe Shekarchi House Majority Leader 1) The Car Tax - My top priority for this session is to take substantial steps toward phasing out the car tax and eliminating it completely within five years. Our local property tax burden is often cited as a contributing factor for why businesses do not invest in our state. Phasing out the car tax will make us more regionally competitive and provide much needed relief to taxpayers. 2) Preparing for 21st Century Jobs and Economy - Rhode Island has finally recovered the jobs it lost in the Great Recession, but we must continue to improve our tax and business climate to turn our recovery into a resurgence. We’ve lowered the corporate tax rate, created new job tax credits, lowered the cost of unemployment insurance, invested in a long-term plan to improve our infrastructure, and overhauled the Administrative Procedures Act to cut red tape. Ken Block Moderate Party Founder, Former Republican Gubernatorial Candidate 1. Line-item veto. RI is one of only 6 states that do not give their governor the power to strike individual budget items. It is time to join the rest of the country. 2. The ending of legislative grants in RI. Last year, the Speaker awarded himself $125K in taxpayer dollars to lard out to different organizations in Cranston, including more than $30K to Cranston sports teams. This action all by itself is all of the justification needed to do away with this corrupt program. 3. Stop the end of the year legislative circus where hundreds of bills are voted upon in a 48-hour window. Things I am looking out for besides my three big good government issues for the year: Keep a lid on any new tax increases - we cannot afford to be more expensive than other places; push back hard against any attempt to expand binding arbitration; encourage cities and towns to adopt more realistic plans to address unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities; and push back against continued attempts to push state tax $ to the rehabilitation of the Superman Building. We are't getting new development on the 195 land, so my question is where should we putting our $? Into an old building or into new ones? Last year, the Speaker awarded himself $125K in taxpayer dollars to lard out to different organizations in Cranston, including more than $30K to Cranston sports teams. This action all by itself is all of the justification needed to do away with this corrupt program. 3. Stop the end of the year legislative circus where hundreds of bills are voted upon in a 48-hour window. Things I am looking out for besides my three big good government issues for the year: Keep a lid on any new tax increases - we cannot afford to be more expensive than other places; push back hard against any attempt to expand binding arbitration; encourage cities and towns to adopt more realistic plans to address unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities; and push back against continued attempts to push state tax $ to the rehabilitation of the Superman Building. We are't getting new development on the 195 land, so my question is where should we putting our $? Into an old building or into new ones? Prev Next John Marion Common Cause Rhode Island With the passage of ethics reform in November, Common Cause is turning our focus to the decades long fight to bring balance to Rhode Island government and to making further improvements to our elections.



The line-item veto is a next logical step in creating a better balance between the executive and legislative branches of Rhode Island government. With support of Governor Raimondo and Senate President Paiva Weed, we believe now is the time to give Rhode Island voters a chance to put a line item veto into our state constitution.



Rhode Island saw explosive growth in the use of mail ballots in 2016 and election administrators strained under the pressure. Common Cause supports a system of real early voting to meet the demand of voters and maintain the integrity of the system. The Bay State adopted early voting last year and one out of three voters used the new system.



Our state invested millions in new voting equipment in 2016 but put no systems in place to assess its performance, or make sure there is no tampering with the system. Common Cause supports legislation mandating post-election audits. Such systems are used to catch human errors as well as actions by those who may seek to hack our elections. Rhode Island squanders the advantage of having a paper-based voting system by not adopting post-election audits.



Finally, we will support legislation for automatic and portable voter registration. Building off the success of online voter registration, Rhode Island can use technology to both increase participation of qualified voters and keep the registration rolls cleaner. Prev Next Pam Gencarella OSTPA Legislative goals for 2017 include: 1. Support for taking Providence into bankruptcy.

2. Resolution of the massive UHIP problem in a way that doesn’t hurt the RI taxpayer.

3. Investigation into and resolution of a final, properly working DMV system and tax system.

4. Passage of legislation that allows the governor line item veto power in the budget.

5. Passage of legislation that dovetails with President-elect Trump’s plans for illegal immigration, ie. implement E Verify.

6. Passage of legislation that dovetails with President-elect Trump’s plans for child care tax credits and eliminates or significantly reduces RI’s budgeted $50 million (including the $10 million subsidized through the general fund).

7. Passage of real education reform, including a target goal of being one state behind Massachusetts in education results.

8. Reconsider the state subsidies the Speaker plans to implement for local car taxes since this is nothing more than a redistribution of wealth from efficiently run municipalities to inefficiently run cities. Both Senate President Paiva Weed and Governor Raimondo appear to agree that the car tax phase out should be reconsidered.

9 Reverse the truck toll scheme and instead use the money the Speaker expects to find for car taxes to fund infrastructure rather than creating a mechanism to redistribute wealth.

10. Passage of legislation that eliminates many of the state’s non-essential expenditures as laid out in the Republican Policy Group’s report and the RI Center for Freedom and Prosperity’s “Spotlight on Spending” report.

11. Passage of legislation that amends RI’s tax structure in an effort to create a business friendly climate.

12. Passage of legislation that places a moratorium on corporate subsidies, ie. no subsidies for the Superman building, eliminate the historic tax credits and film credits, review the jobs credit program so as to eliminate millions in subsidies to wealthy companies like CVS and no more subsidies for new companies in an attempt to bribe them to come to the state.

13. Passage of legislation that reverses the unionization of private daycare workers in light of the June 2014 Supreme Court decision.

14. Passage of legislation that allows further public school choice options.

15. Opposition to further increases in the minimum wage.

16. Passage of legislation that eliminates all legislative grants.

17. Passage of legislation that places a moratorium on green energy initiatives that add to the cost of local electricity in an effort to hold the line on the cost of doing business in RI. Prev Next Rachel Flum Economic Progress Institute Our 2017 legislative priorities again focus on improving economic opportunity for working families. We will be advocating for further increasing the Rhode Island Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from its current 15% of the federal credit up to 20%. This would allow over 80,000 working Rhode Islanders to keep more of their paycheck and would put us more in line with our neighboring states which have higher state EITCs (CT is 27.5% and MA is 23%). We’ll also be advocating for increasing the minimum wage which remains at $9.60 while Connecticut’s has increased to $10.10 and Massachusetts is now at $11.00. Combining a higher minimum wage with a higher EITC has been shown to be very effective at helping improve the economic security of lower income families.



Another priority is to improve the child care assistance program to allow more parents to have access to quality care for their children while they are working and to create tiered reimbursement rates for child care providers so that providers who are providing higher quality care are adequately reimbursed.



Finally, we’ll be keeping an eye on Congress and working to ensure that Rhode Island maintains affordable, quality health care for the quarter of a million residents who benefit from the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid and Medicare, as well as a strong safety net for families, people with disabilities, and seniors, regardless of federal changes.

Pat Ford Libertarian Party of Rhode Island Rhode Islanders will never be able to enjoy even a basic fundamental trust in their Government, as long as they remain convinced that cronyism is pervasive at both the municipal and state level Legislative grants are both symptom and cause— and as long as they are permitted to poison our well, Rhode Islands progress will ultimately be limited by the cynicism and bitterness left in their wake. (FORD pictured right)

