Rep. Nardolillo Receives Award for Conservative Achievement
Thursday, May 17, 2018
{image_1]Representative Bobby Nardolillo received the Award for Conservative Achievement from the American Conservative Union (ACU) for his work during the 2017 legislative session.
“I am honored to receive this award from the American Conservative Union. I have strived to enact commonsense legislation that benefits the citizens and businesses of Rhode Island. This award is proof of those efforts and gives them meaning. It is wonderful to be recognized along with my fellow representatives for our past work and we will continue to try to make our home state a better place for everyone,” said Nardolillo.
According to the ACU, Nardolillo is one of the highest ranked members in the General Assembly and received one of the top five highest scores.
The Rhode Island General Assembly as a whole scored relatively low with the House of Representatives only earning a collective rating of only 35% and the Senate scoring just 20%.
Nardolillo is one of only eight members in the General Assembly to receive the Conservative Achievement Award for his work during the 2017 legislative session.
The Award
The American Conservative Union (ACU) first started publishing these ratings 46 years ago.
Each year the ACU reviews the voting record of every state legislator and scores them based on their support of issues important to the organization including reducing government spending and the promoting individual liberties.
