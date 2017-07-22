Religious, Advocacy Groups Call for General Assembly to go Back in Session

More than 20 religious and advocacy groups sent a letter to the Rhode Island General Assembly calling for them to get back into session to completed the business left unfinished, including the 2018 budget.

“Every day that goes by without a budget makes it harder to have a good revenue and spending plan for 2018. We’re glad to hear there is movement toward coming back into session and urge leaders to keep those conversations going,” said Rachel Flum, Executive Director of the Economic Progress Institute.

In the letter, the groups call the delay in passing a budget has “real and mounting human costs” and that it will become increasingly difficult for local governments to make up lost revenue and implement savings, particularly in funding educational programs.

The organizations also urge reconciliation and passage of bills to disarm domestic abusers, guarantee earned sick days, adopt proven reforms to criminal justice, allow workers to form co-ops, reduce toxic substances, and protect healthcare.

“Despite popular support among lawmakers for legislation that affects hundreds of thousands of state residents, change is stalled until the General Assembly can come back together to complete their work. Based on what we have been hearing in the news, we’re hopeful the House and Senate will come back soon. Rhode Islanders really want that to happen,” said Georgia Hollister Isman, director of Rhode Island Working Families.

The groups also urge the House and Senate to reconcile differences and pass bills that were left in limbo at the end of the session.

The letter is signed by:

The American Baptist Churches of Rhode Island

Center for Prisoner Health and Human Rights

Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE)

Economic Progress Institute

Fuerza Laboral

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

Mental Health Association of RI

Ministers Alliance of Rhode Island

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England

Progreso Latino

Religious Coalition for a Violence-Free Rhode Island

Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence

RI Community Action Association

RI Council of Churches

RI Jobs with Justice

RI NOW

RI Racial Justice Coalition

RI Regional Adult Learning (RIRAL)

RI Working Families

Sierra Club, Rhode Island Chapter

Step Up Center International

United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP)

