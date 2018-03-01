Regunberg’s Campaign Fundraising Email Pledges to “Turn New Mexico Blue”
Thursday, March 01, 2018
Regunberg hails from Chicago, Illinois and came to Rhode Island to attend Brown University. He is running against incumbent Democratic Lt. Governor Dan McKee in the primary. Jake London from Regunberg's campaign said the error was inadvertent. "We copied over as part of our fundraising software and it did not get caught," he told GoLocal.
His email reads:
How we win elections matters. This campaign we are building together is about empowering Rhode Islanders to be proud of our shared Democratic values.
Dark money from special interest groups corrupts our democracy and often holds back elected officials from taking the bold stances we need on critical issues like universal healthcare, a living wage, climate action and gun violence prevention.
That’s why I’m proud to make a pledge to you. I will not to accept ANY money from the fossil fuel industry or from the NRA and gun lobby in my campaign for Lt. Governor.
The special interests we’re up against have lots of money, but this movement has you.
Help from friends like you is the only way we'll have the resources we need to win – so please sponsor our first big event of the year with $5 or more!
If you've saved payment information with ActBlue Express, your donation will go through immediately to turn New Mexico blue:
Express Donate: $5
Express Donate: $10
Express Donate: $25
Express Donate: $50
Or, donate another amount
