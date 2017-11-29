Regunberg Says National Grid Rate Hike Would Cause “Real Pain” for Rhode Islanders
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
He also is calling on the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to reject the rate hike and protect Rhode Island families. He is a candidate for Lt. Governor in the Democratic primary.
Regunberg released the following statement:
“National Grid’s proposed rate hike would mean real pain for Rhode Islanders. Too many families are already struggling to get by, and increasing the portion of our bill that National Grid directly profits from - at the same time that National Grid collects billions of dollars in profits and its CEOs take multi-million dollar salaries - is just not right.
That is why I am organizing a petition urging the PUC to reject this proposal and instead implement the recommendations in the recent Power Sector Transformation report that can reduce ratepayer costs.
It is also why the General Assembly should reconsider whether we trust a multinational corporation to give our constituents a fair deal, when they are clearly accountable primarily to their shareholders. For too long, big corporations like National Grid have gotten their way in the State House. Our communities deserve a utility model that is not centered on pursuing higher profits at our expense. And we can make it happen.
Public power utilities provide great results in states like Nebraska, cities like Los Angeles, San Antonio, Seattle, and Austin, and towns right here in Rhode Island like Pascoag. This year in the General Assembly, I will be fighting for public power utility legislation to allow communities to take control of their electric utility and transfer authority from National Grid to local governing boards that are directly accountable to the communities they serve.”
