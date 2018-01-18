Regunberg Introduces Legislation to Increase Access to State House

Representative Aaron Regunberg is planning to introduce a legislative package that would put a limit on campaign contributions and new accessibility measures.

“Lobbyists paid by the most powerful and wealthy institutions in our state are always present at the State House — and at the fundraisers that are ubiquitous during the legislative session. This package is designed to make sure the voices of families who can’t afford a well-connected corporate lobbyist also have access to make their voices heard,” said Regunberg.

The Legislation

The legislation contains the following measures and limitations.

Transportation - Reserves 100 free parking spaces for visiting members of the public and creates a new bus stop at the State House.

Childcare - Establishes a child-care center for visitors to the State House that will operate during long committee hours when the legislature is in session.

Public Priority - The first 10 spaces for testimony during committee hearings will be reserved for members of the public who are not registered as lobbyists.

Remote Testimony - Invest in the needed technology to allow individuals to submit spoken testimony if they are unable to attend legislative hearings in person.

Limits on political contributions from lobbyists -

- The maximum annual contribution total to any candidate from a registered lobbyist would be decreased from $1,000 to $100.

- Lobbyists and Political Action Committees would be prohibited from making contributions to political candidates while the legislature is in session.

Regunberg added, “The system for public input we have now simply does not work for parents, working people, the elderly and the disabled. It’s stifling our conversation on the issues, but it’s something we can fix. If you can’t afford a State House lobbyist, you still deserve to be heard in Rhode Island. And if you are a State House lobbyist, then your case should rest on the strength of your argument – not on the amount on your campaign check.”

