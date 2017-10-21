Raimondo’s Polling Numbers in RI Are Second Lowest Only to Trump’s
Saturday, October 21, 2017
Raimondo has lost substantial support since her election three years ago. According to the poll conducted by John Della Volpe, Harvard’s Kennedy School’s Director of Polling at the Institute of Politics, Raimondo, who was elected with just 40.7 percent of the vote, has lost support, especially among independents.
SEE ALL THE POLL RESULTS BELOW
About the Numbers
According to the poll, Raimondo’s job performance has a combined excellent/good of 34 percent. And, 61 percent of Rhode Islanders score her performance fair/poor.
Combined just 4 percent of Rhode Islanders said they have not heard of her or cannot rate her.
Most concerning for Raimondo and her team is that just 6 percent rate her performance as excellent and 31 percent rate her performance as poor.
Raimondo’s economic policies are not impacting enough Rhode Islanders
Overall job performance is not Raimondo’s only problem. The majority of those polled believe Rhode Island is on the wrong track and the majority of Rhode Islanders don’t believe their family’s financial situation is improving.
Changed for the better............................. 26%
Changed for the worse ........................... 19%
Not changed at all................................... .54%
Don't know/Refused................................ 1%
A majority of those surveyed (48 percent) said they disapprove of how Raimondo is “handling the state’s economy.” Just 41 percent of Rhode Islanders approve of how she handled the economy.
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Governor Raimondo is handling the state economy?
Approve .................................................. 41%
Disapprove ............................................. 48%
Don't know/Refused ............................... 11%
GoLocal’s Benchmark Poll was conducted by Della Volpe’s firm Socialsphere. Della Volpe and his firm have conducted research for the U.S. Marines, the Boston Globe, Politico, Adidas, and ESPN and hundreds of others. He has done extensive political polling in RI over the years.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Cicilline, Langevin, Elorza numbers are statewide. Legislative leaders were not included in the ranking.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
