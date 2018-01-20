Raimondo’s Budget Proposal & PawSox Legislation: This Week at the State House

Governor Gina Raimondo proposes her budget for the 2019 fiscal year, the Senate passes legislation on the PawSox Stadium and more. This week at the State House.

Assembly receives governor’s budget proposal, State of the State Address

House Finance Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) introduced Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s $9.38 billion budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year to the House on her behalf. His committee will soon begin public hearings on the plan. The House and the Senate met jointly on Tuesday to receive the governor’s State of the State address, during which she previewed some of her budget proposals, such as an initiative to help manufacturers expand and a plan to invest over $650 million into crumbling public school buildings.

Senate passes legislation to authorize financing of PawSox stadium

The State Senate has passed legislation introduced by Sen. William J. Conley Jr. (D-Dist. 18, East Providence, Pawtucket) that authorizes the state to enter into lease and financing agreements in connection with a baseball stadium in downtown Pawtucket. It would also permit redevelopment agencies to finance the construction of projects for residential, recreational, commercial, industrial, institutional, public or other purposes contemplated by a redevelopment plan.

Rep. McNamara introduces R.I. Livable Home Tax Credit Act

Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation for a tax credit for taxpayers who purchase new residences or retrofit residences which meet standards that make the residences more accessible for elderly and disabled persons.

Rep. Kennedy, Sen. Ruggerio bill would ban counterfeit automobile airbags

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) has introduced legislation that would comprehensively expand the registration of motor vehicle airbags to prohibit the manufacture and importation of substandard airbags and broaden the definition of airbags. Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) plans to introduce companion legislation in the Senate.

Rep. Regunberg submits package to open access to the State House

Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) introduced the Citizen Lobbyist Easier Access Reform (CLEAR) bill, which contains a number of new accessibility measures and limitations on special-interest spending. The bill would make it easier for citizens to participate in the legislative process by providing parking, a bus stop and child care at the State House and reserving spaces for them to testify early in committee meetings. It would also impose stricter limits on contributions from lobbyists to lawmakers.

Legislators aim to curb Trump administration plan to open R.I. coast to drilling

In response to a Trump administration announcement of a plan to open up nearly all of the United States’ coasts — including Rhode Island’s — to offshore drilling, Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) introduced a resolution opposing the administration’s plan. Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) announced legislation they are drafting to ban the construction of oil terminals, platforms and any other equipment related to oil production onshore in Rhode Island, and to ban oil drilling within the first three nautical miles from the shore, which is under state jurisdiction.

Rep. Nardolillo bill would increase penalties for deadly hit-and-run collisions

Rep. Robert Nardolillo III (R-Dist. 28, Coventry) announced legislation to increase the penalties for cases of hit-and-run accidents that result in death. The bill would increase the minimum prison time to five years, double the maximum fine allowed up to $20,000 and invalidate the offender’s license for five years.

Sen. DiPalma, Rep. Kennedy introduce bill on net neutrality rules

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton, Little Compton) and Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) introduced legislation that would prohibit the state and its municipalities from entering into contracts with any internet service provider that engages in business practices that were prohibited by recently repealed net neutrality rules.

Rep. O’Brien, Sen. Ciccone reintroduce Healthy Workplace Act

Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) has reintroduced legislation that would establish a cause of action against employers and employees for workplace bullying, harassment and other abusive behavior that may not fall into other categories that are already protected such as race, color, sex or sexual orientation. Sen. Frank A. Ciccone III (D-Dist. 7, Providence, North Providence) will be reintroducing the companion legislation in the Senate.

Martin Luther King Jr. Commission holds annual celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission held its annual celebration of the life and death of the great civil rights leader at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Rep. Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence, North Providence), who chairs the commission, served as master of ceremonies. Rep. Joseph S. Almeida (D-Dist. 12, Providence) and Sen. Harold M. Metts (D-Dist. 6, Providence) also serve on the commission.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

