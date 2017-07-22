UPDATED: Raimondo Staffer Attacks Former Gov. Chafee on His Wife’s Facebook Page
Saturday, July 22, 2017
It looks like the criticism by former Governor Lincoln Chafee of sitting Governor Gina Raimondo’s job performance and priorities has gotten under the skin of the Raimondo team.
Senior Raimondo staffer Ron DeSiderato, Jr. took to Facebook late Friday night and blasted former Governor Chafee on the Facebook page of Stephanie Chafee — Lincoln Chafee’s wife.
“Linc Chafee arguably one of the worst Governor's in the History of the State.
Claim to Fame,
It's not a Christmas Tree, It's a Holiday Tree!!!
P L E A S E!!!” posted DeSiderato.
Stephanie Chafee did not respond to his post.
Over the past few months former Governor Chafee has criticized Raimondo’s economic development policies. Chafee called her corporate subsidies to companies like General Electric and Johnson & Johnson as a “candy store.”
This week, Chafee on GoLocal LIVE said the Raimondo was not responsible for pension reform and in fact, the savings achieved by pension reform were squandered on her strategy of paying high fees in investments with hedge funds. This year, State Treasurer Seth Magaziner abandoned Raimondo’s hedge fund strategy.
"We are moving away from the high-cost hedge funds that have failed to meet expectations while charging unacceptably high fees. Our new Back to Basics strategy will improve performance and reduce risk, providing a more secure future for Rhode Island public employees and all taxpayers,” said Magaziner.
DeSiderato is the Special Assistant to Raimondo and earns $64,940, according to data provided to GoLocalProv in 2016 by Raimondo's office after a public record request. He also served on the staffs of former Governor Bruce Sundlun and Providence Mayor Vincent "Buddy" Cianci, Jr.
Apology Posted
On Saturday morning, DeSiderato posted a note of apology on Stephanie Chafee's Facebook page.
"I regret the message I posted on Mrs. Chafee's FB wall last night. The comments were mine alone . I do not speak for Governor Raimondo or the Administration," posted DeSiderato.
Updated Saturday 9:45 AM
