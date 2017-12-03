Raimondo Calls Trump Tax Plan “an Unconscionable Handout to Millionaires & Billionaires”
Sunday, December 03, 2017
Raimondo issued the following statement:
"The Republican-Trump Tax Bill is an unconscionable handout to millionaires and billionaires paid for by working families from cities and towns like Cranston, Warwick, Providence and every other part of Rhode Island. Senate leaders forced a vote without any debate while Americans were fast asleep and the ballpoint ink on the amendments was barely dry.
This bill puts Rhode Islanders' access to affordable health insurance at risk and it will potentially threaten vital funding for public infrastructure, small business loans, job training and public education.
As Governor, I will continue to stand with working Rhode Islanders. In recent years in our state, we've cut the car tax, increased the minimum wage and given retirees much-needed tax relief. National Republican leaders and their standard-bearers in Rhode Island are giving the wealthiest people in our nation a tax cut while standing on the backs of working and middle-class Rhode Island families."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Raimondo’s Polling Numbers in RI Are Second Lowest Only to Trump’s
- Raimondo Calls for Delorenzo to Step Down from RI Democratic Party Leadership
- Head of RI Black Business Association Rips Raimondo and Commerce for Lack of Support
- EDITORIAL: Picketing Raimondo’s Home is Over the Line
- Sasse Says Raimondo’s Administration Buyout Plan is a Costly “Gimmick”
- Raimondo Orders RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Walter Stone
- Raimondo Administration Offers Buy-Outs to Close $25M Budget Hole
- Paolino, Raimondo Kick Off Construction of $30M Hilton Homewood Suites in Providence
- Morgan Questions $95 Million State Employee Pay Increase Under Raimondo’s State Employee Buyout Plan
- Governor Raimondo Tops Over $3 Million in Campaign Funds
- New National Poll: Raimondo 9th Least Popular Governor in U.S.
- Mattiello Calls on Raimondo to Hold Plans for Expired Vehicle Inspection Charges
- Raimondo Orders U.S. & RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Texas Shooting Victims
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo Defends Police Shooting of Santos and Demers
- Raimondo Doesn’t Oppose Closure of Memorial, Union Calls for “Leadership”
- NEW: Raimondo Claims Controversial Infosys to Create 500 Jobs in RI by 2022
- RI Environmental Groups Urge Raimondo, Sen. Sosnowski to Support Protection of Menhaden
- Special Master Appointed to Investigate UHIP Is Donor to Raimondo and Ousted Roberts
- Chafee Urges Raimondo to Seek Guidance Before Implementing Voluntary Retirement Initiative
- INFOGRAPHIC: The Complex Web of Political Consulting—Smiley, Raimondo, and Galvin
- INVESTIGATION: Complex Web of Private Political Consulting Business Runs Through Raimondo’s Office
- Raimondo’s UHIP Disaster - Federal Court Takes Over Management
- National Grid’s 15% Rate Increase Request Draws Fire from Raimondo