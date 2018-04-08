R.W. Alley: “WJAR 10 with Strings Attached”
Sunday, April 08, 2018
R.W. Alley, the award-winning illustrator of Paddington Bear offers his GoLocal weekly political cartoon.
For the last twenty years, Alley has illustrated Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books, in all their formats.
He has also created with his wife, author Zoë B. Alley, two large comic formatted retellings of classic fairy tales that garnered many awards including a Washington Post Best Book of the Year note.
R.W. Alley GoLocal Political Cartoons
