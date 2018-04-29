R.W. Alley: “RI’s Political Royal Rumble”
Sunday, April 29, 2018
For the last twenty years, Alley has illustrated Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books, in all their formats.
He has also created with his wife, author Zoë B. Alley, two large comic formatted retellings of classic fairy tales that garnered many awards including a Washington Post Best Book of the Year note.
R.W. Alley GoLocal Political Cartoons
