R.W. Alley: “Raimondo’s Opioid $$$$ addiction”
Sunday, July 22, 2018
R.W. Alley, the award-winning illustrator of Paddington Bear offers his GoLocal weekly political cartoon.
This week, GoLocal unveiled a large number of campaign donations made to Governor Gina Raimondo's campaign by opioid drug-makers executives. READ HERE.
For the last twenty years, Alley has illustrated Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books, in all their formats.
He has also created with his wife, author Zoë B. Alley, two large comic formatted retellings of classic fairy tales that garnered many awards including a Washington Post Best Book of the Year note.
R.W. Alley GoLocal Political Cartoons
